ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Stephanie Nomis pleaded not guilty last week to alleged felony theft in the case of funds missing from the Green River Fire Department Foundation.
The plea was entered before Judge Suzannah G. Robinson during a video conference arraignment in Sweetwater County Third District Court. Nomis' trial is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2020.
Sweetwater County Sheriff's deputies, assisted by special agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Southwest Enforcement Team, arrested Stephanie Nomis and her husband Michael Nomis on March 2, 2020. Michael Nomis was chief of the Green River Fire Department at the time.
Stephanie Nomis was charged with alleged felony theft, and Michael Nomis was charged with alleged felony theft and wrongful appropriation of public property. The alleged crimes took place between Feb. 4 and Dec. 22, 2019. Michael Nomis pleaded not guilty to the charges against him at his arraignment on May 21.
In Wyoming, theft of $1,000 or more is a felony punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. Stephanie Nomis' bond was continued at $15,000 cash or surety.
The GRFD Foundation was established to supplement the budget provided to the fire department from the city, according to a press release issued in March. The foundation fund includes three separate bank accounts designated for different purposes such as equipment, victim services, etc.
