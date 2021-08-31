The deaths of another 23 Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which all occurred in August, brought to 858 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the illness since it was first detected in the state in March 2020.
The deaths included five Fremont County residents, three men and two women, who were all hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Five Laramie County residents, three women and two men, also died in August. Three were hospitalized and one was a resident of a long-term care facility.
Other victims included an Albany County man and woman, a Big Horn County woman, a Campbell County woman and two Converse County women.
A Natrona County woman, a Park County woman, a Platte County man, a Sheridan County man, a Sublette County man, a Uinta County man and a Washakie County woman were also among the victims.
The news Tuesday came as the department’s figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state declined by 73 from Monday to total 3,439.
