Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15

Albany: 96

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 17

Carbon: 5

Converse: 22

Crook: 13

Fremont: 48

Goshen: 17

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 50

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 61

Niobrara: 0

Park: 17

Platte: 5

Sheridan: 40

Sublette: 12

Sweetwater: 3

Teton: 33

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 3

Weston: 4

Total: 467

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15

Albany: 226

Big Horn: 46

Campbell: 190

Carbon: 170

Converse: 45

Crook: 26

Fremont: 565

Goshen: 63

Hot Springs: 26

Johnson: 23

Laramie: 475

Lincoln: 95

Natrona: 313

Niobrara: 1

Park: 172

Platte: 10

Sheridan: 147

Sublette: 45

Sweetwater: 299

Teton: 444

Uinta: 261

Washakie: 103

Weston: 17

Total 3,762

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15

Albany: 37

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 33

Carbon: 26

Converse: 23

Crook: 1

Fremont: 67

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 6

Laramie: 152

Lincoln: 29

Natrona: 64

Niobrara: 2

Park: 15

Platte: 2

Sheridan: 66

Sublette: 17

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 34

Uinta: 51

Washakie: 8

Weston: 6

Total: 676

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15

Albany: 167

Big Horn: 47

Campbell: 205

Carbon: 189

Converse: 46

Crook: 14

Fremont: 570

Goshen: 55

Hot Springs: 29

Johnson: 26

Laramie: 573

Lincoln: 112

Natrona: 313

Niobrara: 3

Park: 169

Platte 6

Sheridan: 169

Sublette: 49

Sweetwater: 312

Teton: 444

Uinta: 306

Washakie: 102

Weston: 19

Total: 3,925

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.