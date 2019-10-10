An opportunity to sample beers from Wyoming and Colorado leads this weekend’s list of activities in Wyoming.
The sixth annual Snowy Mountain Brewery Beerfest will be held Saturday at the Saratoga Hot Springs Resort.
Activities will begin with a golf tournament open to the public, followed at noon by the opening of the beerfest in the resort’s courtyard. More than a dozen vendors from Wyoming and Colorado are expected to attend to offer their beers and spirits.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
A 3-on-3 hockey tournament in Pinedale Friday through Sunday;
An “Artist-in-Residence” show at Sheridan’s Brinton Museum through the weekend;
The “Midnight West Fest” film festival in Cheyenne on Friday and Saturday;
A display of drawings and sketches by Wyoming artist Zachary Pullen at Sheridan’s Brinton Museum through the weekend, and
“Art for Art — An Art Immersion Experience and Auction” in Cheyenne on Saturday.
For more information about these and other events, please visit the Wyoming Tourism Division’s website at TravelWyoming.com.
