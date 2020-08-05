JACKSON (WNE) — The yellow stones have been removed.
Yellowstone-bound roadtrippers being misdirected in droves to a subdivision near Driggs, Idaho, by Apple Maps will have a direct route to the national park going forward.
Indian Ridge subdivision resident Carol Gregory, who lives in the neighborhood where tourists were landing, sent word Monday to fellow residents that the tech giant had corrected the error after weeks of outreach.
“Apple has fixed the problem!!” Gregory wrote in an email. “So thankful no one will be inconvenienced with Apple maps going to Yellowstone.”
The Jackson Hole News&Guide published a story which documented the plights of the many people who were ending up near Driggs daily on account of Apple Maps’ error. After the story published, Gregory told an Apple customer service representative about it, and three days later the problem was fixed.
All summer, when people entered Yellowstone National Park into Apple Maps, up would come two emblems: a green pine tree that led to the park and a misleading red pin that routed to near Stateline Road. About 20 cars daily, residents estimated, didn’t realize the pin was inaccurate, and they made the drive to Driggs, however far out of the way.
But on Monday, the out-of-state plates in the neighborhood dried up.
“I’m just thankful,” Gregory said in an interview. “I haven’t seen anybody off at the driveway. I took the notice off the post and took the yellow rocks down. Everything looks good.”
