Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with snow showers during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 1F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.