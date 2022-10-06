DOUGLAS (WNE) — The pink ribbon – it’s a renowned symbol that appears just about everywhere as October rolls around each year, and it has gained broad representation in communities across the nation since the establishment of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Now, thanks to two Douglas sisters-in-law who share a mission of expanding cancer awareness in the community, the bridge that stretches across Yellowstone Hwy is celebrating another year of bringing awareness to breast cancer by displaying 440 bras. The bras are of every shape and size because cancer comes in all shapes and sizes.
“This is our fourth year doing this,” Douglas native Peg Middleton said as she tied a string of bras to a post on Sept. 30. “Where it all started was Rita (Russell) and I went to Nova Scotia for a family reunion and when we were there we saw all of these bras on a bridge. So, we asked a lady what they were for and she said, ‘Well it’s for breast cancer awareness.’ So we thought, ``What a neat idea.'”
According to Middleton, it took the women a few years to get things organized.
In between the beeps, cheers and thumbs-ups that were heard and seen from the busy road as Middleton, Russell and a group of supporters secured the bras.
Russell said the collection is the result of generous donations and her own findings.
“As soon as the word spread, people were really good about giving us bras,” she said.
“There’s 440 bras to cover the whole span of the bridge. You can count them if you want.”
This story was published on Oct. 5, 2022.
