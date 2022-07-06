Average gasoline prices unchanged in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) —Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.83 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 30.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week, and stands at $5.72 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4.24 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $6.10, a difference of $1.86 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.66 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was posted on July 6, 2022.
Guernsey State Park begins reservoir silt run
WHEATLAND (WNE) — The annual Guernsey Reservoir silt run began the evening of July 5, and boat ramps are expected to no longer be usable by July 9, according to information provided by the Bureau of Reclamation.
Due to low water levels at Guernsey State Park during the time period, water recreation opportunities will not be available through July 27, when the reservoir is expected to return to normal.
The Park will remain open as always during the silt run, and visitors can expect much less traffic and neighboring campers.
Guernsey State Park also offers alternative activities, such as hiking, visiting the local CCO-built “Castle” and the Oregon Trail Ruts/Register Cliff.
Those looking to pursue water sports are encouraged to visit Glendo State Park or other venues like Seminoe and Curt Gowdy, which offer a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities ranging from fishing, boating, hiking, mountain biking and others.
The silt run is a yearly operation that provides silt-laden water to Goshen, Gering-Fort Laramie, and Pathfinder irrigation districts under contract with the BOR.
These typically occur after July 4 but can vary on exact date and frequency year to year depending on water levels and needs for irrigation.
Wyoming State Parks apologizes for the inconvenience of the silt run to recreationists. Persons with questions/concerns are asked to please call Cheyenne HQ at 307-777-6323.
This story was published on July 6, 2022.
