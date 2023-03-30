SHERIDAN – Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray referred a case involving Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, and Johnson County Commission Chair Bill Novotny to the Wyoming Attorney General’s office Tuesday.
A political mailer sent out prior to the 2022 primary elections sits at the center of the investigation. The mailer claimed to have been paid for by Wyoming in Name Only political action committee.
The mailer targeted four individuals and accused them of “trying to tear our state apart.” Just one of those individuals, Jeff Wallack, appeared on a ballot in the 2022 election as a precinct committeeman candidate. Laurie Bratten, Kristen Jennings and Jimmy Dee Lees were the other individuals named.
The WINO PAC has never been registered with the Secretary of State’s office as a political action committee. An investigation by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office found Western to be affiliated with the PAC.
The Sheridan County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Western but later sent the case to the Secretary of State’s office.
Tod Windsor, a Republican Party state committeeman, Bratten and Wallack subsequently filed complaints regarding the case with the Secretary of State’s office.
Bratten, one of Western’s roughly 11,000 constituents, spoke during last month’s Patriot Chat, a forum hosted by the Sheridan County Republican Party. Bratten said she was targeted in the mailer because she helped Wyoming is Right PAC come up with questions to ask political candidates via email.
“It was just to help (the group) figure out who they really wanted to endorse,” Bratten said during the Patriot Chat. “The group that I helped with questions then sent out a single political mailer endorsing candidates. The mailer did not mention Cyrus Western or any other non-endorsed candidate. Rep. Western called, furious he had not been endorsed.”
Included in Gray’s referral was a letter laying out context and his conclusion.
“After a thorough review of the complaints and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office investigation, I am deeply troubled and concerned by the use of these mailers as a means to thwart the Wyoming Election Code and violate Title 22,” Gray wrote. “There is evidence to suggest that the mailers constituted an ‘electioneering communication,’ as that term is defined in Wyo. Stat. 22-25-101(d), either by virtue of its reference to a candidate for precinct committeeman paired with the language ‘VOTE ‘NO’ ON US CONSERVATIVE IMPOSTERS,’ or by the combination of the ‘VOTE NO’ language and the design and typeface of the mailer, which can be reasonably interpreted as an appeal to vote against Cyrus Western’s primary opponent.”
Title 22 is the Wyoming Election Code of 1973 and includes all provisions relating to elections in the state. The statute defines electioneering communication as any political advertisement through various forms of media that clearly refers to a candidate or can be reasonably interpreted as an appeal to vote for or against a candidate.
If convicted, Western could face a fine of up to $5,000 along with court fees.
Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller was Western’s primary opponent in 2022; Western won the nomination by 137 votes and was reelected to his seat in the Wyoming House of Representatives.
Western was censured by the Sheridan County Republican Party March 18 by a vote of 67-13. Included in the censure motion was a demand for Western’s resignation, which he told The Sheridan Press was “meritless.”
Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill told The Sheridan Press she has a policy to not comment on pending investigations. Hill also said she had not yet looked over the case and therefore could not provide a timeline for any decision on the matter.
Western did not respond to a request for comment on the case being sent to the Attorney General’s office Wednesday.
