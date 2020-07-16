POWELL (WNE) — A black bear in Yellowstone National Park was killed by wildlife managers after it brazenly walked into a backcountry campsite, bit one of the five campers and then began eating their food.
The incident took place around 5 p.m. on July 6, at a campsite located roughly 3 miles from the Hellroaring Trailhead in northern Yellowstone, park officials announced in a Wednesday news release.
The backpackers — three adults and two children — had been sitting outside of their tents when the bear walked up and bit a woman on her arm and head, inflicting bruises and minor cuts, the release said.
The adult sow then nipped at one of the children’s hands and got into the group’s food, which, according to the release, had not yet been hung from a storage pole.
The group left the area and contacted Yellowstone authorities. When rangers arrived at the scene on horseback, “the bear was still in the campsite eating the backpackers’ food,” the National Park Service said.
Yellowstone officials decided to kill the bear because of concerns about human safety and the fact that the bear entered an occupied campsite, bit a person and “received a considerable food reward after this behavior,” the release explained.
It was the second time this year that a Yellowstone visitor has been injured by a bear: A female grizzly attacked a hiker on the Fairy Falls Trail in June and caused minor injuries, after the lone hiker apparently surprised the bear and a cub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.