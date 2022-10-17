CASPER — It’s not often that you hear a reverend publicly say that you should “uncork the champagne and rejoice.”
But June 24 – the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that held abortion was a right in the U.S. – was one such moment for the Rev. Christian Preus, who leads Mount Hope Lutheran Church in Casper.
Preus, in Episode 4 of a podcast he hosts called Christian Culture, encouraged listeners to just celebrate, whether with drink or something else.
Millions of prayers had been answered.
Churches are not monolithic and there are many, even in Wyoming – red to the core – that mourned Roe’s fall. Their fight isn’t over, either.
But for those who lean into anti-abortion beliefs, this was the day that the Lord had made. They were to rejoice and be glad in it. And they did.
“This is a time of rejoicing; we should take the time actually to rejoice. God wants us to,” Preus said in the podcast. “He just gave us what we asked for, and we asked it in Jesus’ name, and it is a good thing.”
Since 1973, churches in Wyoming have been praying that Roe would eventually be overturned. This past summer, their prayers were answered.
But like the dog that finally caught the car, a new question emerged from that victory. What should this movement do now?
The answer, according to interviews with representatives from many churches in Wyoming, goes beyond celebration. They’re refocusing on local changes in Wyoming and in their communities.
And they’re striving to end abortion for good and, on a larger scale, reform the culture. What’s clear is they aren’t planning to slow down.
When Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” cries of joy sounded from many churches, faith groups and believers.
Casper – indeed, Wyoming at large – was no different.
Two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Pastor Justin Limmer addressed his congregation at Restoration Church in Casper. “We have scheduled today a baby dedication, and I just want to say, in this spirit of celebration and just what God is doing, how thankful we are — an answer to prayer, and ... the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade and how grateful — we believe life matters,” he said in his sermon.
“Praise be Jesus Christ that (it) happened on the Feast of the Sacred Heart,” Father Ray Rodriguez of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Casper said in his message on the Sunday following the ruling.
Many Catholic and some Anglo-Catholic communities mark the Feast of the Sacred Heart, which they consider a day of celebration of God’s endless love for humankind.
“That had God’s fingerprint on it, so … like holy approbation. We knew that finally, our prayers had been answered,” Rodriguez told the Star-Tribune.
He described his own reaction succinctly: “Surprise and joy.”
Like Preus, it was a lifelong prayer answered, a lifelong endeavor come to fruition. Rodriguez has been a priest for almost 28 years, leading in Worland and now Casper.
His congregants at St. Anthony’s also rejoiced.
“ … I think everybody in the congregation was relieved and joy-filled. Just like, ‘Whew, thank goodness ... that — you know, the right thing, the right decision was made and now we can go forward,” he said.
Roe’s fall didn’t end abortion. Instead, it left the matter up to the states.
Some states, including Wyoming, anticipated this moment. Lawmakers here passed a trigger law earlier this year to end abortion in most instances should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.
When the trigger was pulled, abortion-rights supporters filed suit, and the ban is now on hold as the case winds through the courts.
In the meantime, the state’s sole clinic that performs abortions continues to operate. Work on a second clinic in Casper is underway, though it was delayed after someone tried to burn down the building this summer.
Anti-abortion groups are still protesting its temporarily legalized status.
True Care Women’s Resource Center in Casper – a pregnancy center that does not refer patients for abortions – is still operating as normal.
The response of many religious leaders, both locally and nationally, can be summarized in three words: call to action. The work isn’t over, they say. Be thankful and praise the Lord – but do something, for goodness’ sake. Keep doing something.
“‘Dearest Lord Jesus, wouldn’t it be nice just to send a lightning bolt upon these people who disagree with life? Just a little – a little burn on their shoulders or something to get them to wake up?’” Rodriguez said in his June 26 message. He snapped his fingers as he spoke.
“Well, that’s not how hearts are converted. They’re converted by love, not by hatred, or anger, or retribution. We’re called to find creative ways to support the ministry of True Care, and to also reach out to all of those single parents, all of those who are widows and widowers, to make sure we are communities of life and love.”
Moreover, he said in an interview, St. Anthony’s is as open as ever, ready and willing to help.
“ … The doors of the church are always open, because we want them to feel part of a community, that there’s a community that’s (a) nonjudgmental community for them that’s going to support them. Because sometimes you just need relationships.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by many other churches: we’re ready to welcome you in. We’ll help you choose life. We’ll be there for you as you walk this journey. But not every church has the financial ability to help sustain a woman and child or a young family completely. Even still, they offer up prayers. The core of the message is this: just do whatever you can.
And for some, it’s not as specific as protesting or financially aiding True Care. They see babies, the unborn, fitting into the same group of marginalized people as orphans and widows.
“But we believe in God’s love, as we were singing about, from the beginning of life to the end of life. So even as we move into those elder years, and the – sometimes, especially as we focus in on widows in this series, sometimes the marginalized, those that are forgotten, pushed aside, God wants us to bring back to the center and focus on what he’s doing among us,” Limmer said later in his sermon.
In an interview with the Star-Tribune, Rodriguez explained that he is part of an initiative called 40 Days for Life, which calls itself “the world’s largest grassroots movement to end abortion.”
From Sept. 28 to Nov. 6, those who participate pray actively and publicly for abortion to end.
Every Thursday, as part of the initiative, he goes to pray in front of planned abortion clinic on Second Street in Casper at 10 a.m. He prays the rosary, he says.
And he often gets flipped off or yelled at.
“There’s two young women who drove by me … and they couldn’t have been — I think they may have been high schoolers, or college-aged kids, and one woman, she flipped us off as she went east, and then she picked up a buddy or something and came back. As she’s heading west, they slowed down enough to yell out of the window, um, ‘My — (Rodriguez abruptly stopped talking to emphasize the use of an expletive). You know, that encouragement? The F-word encouragement? And then, ‘My body, my choice.’
“Were a conversation to be possible — yeah, we’re all about your freedom, right? But there’s a right exercise of freedom,” he said. “There are consequences to the decisions young men and women make. And that’s another human being. So, at that point, we really have to be clear, that’s another person.”
Almost four months after that fateful day, abortion is still a divisive topic nationwide.
In many elections, it’s one of the key issues.
Wyoming’s trigger law has a handful of exemptions, and political watchers expect those to be a source of debate when the Legislature convenes in January.
With Roe’s fall, some religious leaders, invigorated by the ruling, are refocusing their work from the national to the local level. Local offices will be on the forefront of his mind, Preus said during his podcast.
“That’s why I went. To vote for the national. And it’s almost going to be reversed now. I’m going to go mainly to vote for my local representatives. And that is exactly how it should be.”
Rev. Jonathan Lange, who is pastor of two Lutheran churches in Wyoming and a leader of the Wyoming Pastors Network, appeared on Preus’s podcast and agreed with the local focus.
“And if we can get this message out — that we need to stop obsessing about what’s happen 2,000 miles away, in a … mosquito-infested beltway and simply focus on our local elections — that’s where the rubber meets the road, and that’s where the Christian work with our neighbors, to make a better world, that’s where it matters most,” Lange said.
Many evangelicals and churches view the fight to end abortion as a smaller mark of a larger issue. They call to reform the culture completely, embracing biblical ideals.
Then, they say, the issue of abortion will be a no-brainer, because chastity and modesty are easier when one is following the Lord. His spirit and power, they maintain, will help people resist sexual temptation, which they view as a hugely impactful in helping drive abortion.
So ... what now? More action. More prayers. More protesting. More voting. It’s just one victory. The car’s been caught — now, they say, it needs to be stopped.
