State parks to recognize 'Every Kid in a Park' program
SHERIDAN (WNE) — For the seventh year, Wyoming State Parks is partnering with state and federal partners in celebration of a program instituted in 2016 during the National Park Service’s 100th year anniversary. As part of this effort, Wyo Parks will sponsor and promote “Every Kid in a Park.”
The “Every Kid in a Park” program provides every fourth-grader nationwide the opportunity to obtain a pass granting the student and their family free admission to more than 2,000 federally managed lands including national parks, monuments, forests, wildlife refuges and more.
Fourth-graders, as well as parents and educators, can obtain passes by visiting the program’s website at everykidoutdoors.gov.
As a complement to the federal program, Wyo Parks will honor the “Every Kid in a Park” passes through Aug. 31. Passes are good for free entrance/day use at any Wyoming state parks, historic sites or recreation areas.
For more information, contact Wyo Parks headquarters at 307-777-6323.
This story was posted May 23, 2022.
———
Burlington Coat Factory may be coming to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE (WNE) — If you like to buy coats and other clothes at discounted prices and don't want to have to drive to Fort Collins, Colorado, you may soon be in luck.
The retail chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory has plans to open a location at 1840 Dell Range Blvd., next to Hobby Lobby. Now often referred to as just Burlington, the national retailer does not appear to have any stores in Wyoming, representatives told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in recent days. They said its closest store appears to be the current location in Fort Collins.
A Cheyenne city official also confirmed to the WTE what the online records showed.
"The former Kmart building redevelopment continues with renovations to the west façade related to the Burlington in the southwest corner and retail TBD in the northwest corner" of the property at 1840 Dell Range Blvd., according to a May 2 letter to the city. Among other plans, some parking (or at least some kinds of parking spaces) may be added, along with landscaped islands in the parking lot.
For the record, a Burlington outside public relations representative declined to comment or to confirm whether and when Cheyenne shoppers would get a new inexpensive place to shop for apparel.
This story was published on May 22, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.