LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming sent an email to employees and students around noon Saturday indicating there was a reported sexual assault in a UW dormitory.
According to the email, the female victim was assaulted by a man she met through Tinder and may have provided her with “possible laced marijuana” prior to the assault.
The email did not indicated which in which dorm the assault allegedly took place.
Earlier this year, UW sent out an email for another sexual assault which also took place in a dorm just one day after classes began.
“Advocacy and medical support options were provided
to the victim, and the matter is still under investigation,” UW’s email stated.
The email was sent for UW to be compliant with the Jeanne Clery Act of 1990, which requires universities to share information about crimes and other safety issues.
The Clery Act requires emergency notifications about imminent dangerous situations, like a tornado. It also requires “timely warnings” about a serious crime, like the one issued Saturday.
As with all its Clery Act emails, UW’s Wednesday email included numerous suggestions of ways sexual
assault can be prevented, as well as a lengthy list of resources regarding sexual assault the campus community can tap — including ways to report an assault.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, there were 21 reported rapes in on UW’s campus in 2017, 19 in 2016, and 14 in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.