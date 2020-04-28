CHEYENNE (WNE) – A man who had his leg damaged in a fracking accident is suing the president and safety manager of a hydraulic fracturing company, along with the company that provides the fracking equipment, for negligence.
The case of Scott Houska versus Newkota Services and Rentals, Donald J. Gawick, Roger Cross and FMC Technologies was filed last Thursday, April 23, in federal court here.
The case alleges the defendants acted negligently, causing the permanent injury to Houska’s leg suffered during a fracking accident. Houska is asking for a jury trial and punitive damages, special damages, legal costs and any other relief deemed fit by a jury.
The case alleges co-employee liability for reckless, willful, wanton and/or reprehensible conduct against Gawick and Cross, negligence against Newkota and product’s liability against FMC.
According to the lawsuit, on Nov. 4, 2018, Houska was working on a C&J fracking site when one of the hydraulic lines had a blowout due to the missile equipment malfunctioning. The hydraulic line explosively whipped around and hit Houska – crushing his foot and lower leg, resulting in permanent injuries.
The hydraulic line that struck Houska was also the line that was allegedly never properly secured by Newkota. Therefore, Houska is suing this company for negligence for failing to properly secure the hydraulic lines.
Gawick and Cross are being sued for co-employee recklessness, because Houska is alleging they owed him a “duty of reasonable care” to ensure the fracking equipment on the job sites was safe and properly maintained.
This duty was violated, he alleges, when Gawick and Cross failed to have regular equipment inspections and repairs done – knowing that not doing so could result in serious injury or death.
