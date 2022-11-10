Second competency evaluation requested in Williams case
CODY (WNE) — Counsel for Moshe Williams, who is charged with the murder of his two-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams, has asked Park County District Court for a second competency evaluation because of “inadequacies” in Wyoming State Hospital’s report, which they delivered to the court Oct. 28.
The motion asks the court to allow the defendant, through his counsel, “to seek a second evaluation by a designated examiner of his choosing.”
Williams’ counsel, Dylan Rosalez, wrote in the motion that the “inadequacies” in the state hospital report stem from the examiner not being able to complete “fundamental and critical areas of concern to Mr. Williams’ evaluation.”
“The examiner was not able to conduct intellectual functioning testing,” Rosalez wrote in the motion. “This is an area of crucial concern for counsel and to the ultimate determination of whether or not Mr. Williams is competent to proceed. Because this testing was not completed, the examiner and thus the court is left in the position of guessing as to Mr. Williams’ fitness.”
Intellectual functioning testing tests for general mental capacity, including such areas as learning, reasoning and problem solving, according to the American Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
Rosalez also wrote that the report contained “several key areas of misinformation,” though those areas of misinformation were not disclosed.
Judge Bobbie Overfield had ordered a competency evaluation of Williams on Aug. 26.
As of Nov. 8, the court had not yet ruled on Rosalez’s motion.
This story was published on Nov. 9, 2022.
————-
Worland board recommends banning living in campers
WORLAND (WNE) — The Worland Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission on Monday recommended an ordinance to the city council that would ban people from living in recreational vehicles and campers within city limits.
Specifically, the proposed ordinance would limit stays in campers inside city limits — except for designated campgrounds — to 14 days.
Under the proposal, Worland City Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Glanz or Worland Police Chief Gabe Elliott could grant exceptions under the proposed ordinance.
Monday’s recommendation comes after the board reviewed in September several exemptions in city ordinances that allow for living in campers on city streets indefinitely.
“They’re all over the place,” Worland Building Official Randy Adams said during the September discussion.
Currently, definitions in city code forbid people from parking their recreational
vehicles on city streets for more than 14 days while staying in them, but there is no enforcement provision.
The proposed ordinance is intended to shore up those loopholes.
In addition to prohibiting staying in recreational vehicles on city streets for more than two weeks, people would be barred from residing in them on private property for the same amount of time.
Board Member Landis Benson noted that the police chief or city clerk could grant exemptions for family members staying in town for an extended period.
Should the Worland City Council take up the ordinance, it would need to pass three readings in as many council meetings to become public policy.
The council could also make amendments to the proposal in each of its three readings.
This story was published on Nov. 10, 2022.
—————
Car crash kills Australian in Grand Teton National Park
JACKSON (WNE) — A car accident involving an SUV and a semi truck near Teton Point Turnout in Grand Teton National Park led to one fatality on Tuesday.
Pamela Paltridge, of Australia, died as a result of her injuries.
The second occupant of the SUV was treated and released. Both occupants were transported by ambulance to St. John’s Health.
The driver of the semi was treated at the scene and released.
The accident occurred around 11 a.m Tuesday. Park rangers responded to the scene after receiving a call to the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center. They were assisted by Highway Patrol, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
“The park and all those involved extend their condolences to the Paltridge family and friends,” a park press release said.
Details on the cause of the crash were not available at press time. The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
The state Highway Patrol has reported 112 vehicle fatalities so far in 2022, not including Tuesday’s crash, up from 99 in 2021.
This story was published on Nov. 10, 2022.
———
Park County man charged with sexual abuse of minor held on $350,000 bond
POWELL (WNE) — A Park County man is being held in the Park County Detention Center on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
Robert Andrew McCoy, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree as well as two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.
He is currently being held on a $350,000 cash bond.
McCoy’s identity was not released until he was bound over to district court due to the nature of the charges.
During a Sept. 26 initial appearance, McCoy appeared virtually. Deputy County Attorney Jack Hatfield recommended a $250,000 cash only bond which was raised to $350,000 by Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah, who said it was the first time that Hatfield had recommended a bond that Darrah did not think was high enough.
According to Hatfield, there was significant concern for the victim’s safety, as the victim had been threatened by “a confederate” of McCoy's.
Hatfield also said McCoy had admitted to creating videos and “a copious amount of child porn had been found.”
Hatfield said McCoy had actively tried to destroy evidence.
During McCoy’s Oct. 14 arraignment Hatfield said the victim, who was under the age of 16 at the time of the abuse, originally came forward roughly four years ago but was threatened by McCoy’s confederate into recanting the statement. The abuse allegedly continued after that point.
This story was published on Nov. 8, 2022.
———
