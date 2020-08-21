CHEYENNE (WNE) – A man accused of hitting and biting his girlfriend while he was intoxicated was seen Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Joshua Jovan Taylor pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and battery-threaten with a drawn deadly weapon and two counts of domestic battery. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 21.
On July 18, Taylor got into a fight with his girlfriend when he came home from a party intoxicated. The girlfriend said she tried to comfort Taylor, but he threw her down on the bed and held her down. When he held her down, he also bit her face, according to court documents.
The girlfriend was able to break free and lock herself in the bathroom, but she had to open the bathroom door because Taylor was going to force himself in anyway, according to court documents. When he got into the bathroom, he grabbed the girlfriend by the head and tried to slam it into the wall, before he shoved her into the bathtub and then slapped her.
She was able to escape, naked, and hide in the bushes outside her apartment, where she sent a text message to two friends stating “hey come here now he is beating me.” When the friends arrived, Taylor opened the door and waved a gun around at them.
When officers interviewed the girlfriend, they observed bruising on her head, arms and a bite mark. They also saw the bathroom door of the apartment was broken inward, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.