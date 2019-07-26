CHEYENNE (WNE) — Green River is the latest city in Wyoming to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers for their part in the addiction crisis that has spread across the country.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court by Green River against Purdue Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, and a long list of other pharmaceutical companies that manufacture opioid-based medications. The western Wyoming city is seeking $10 million in damages from the companies for their efforts to downplay “the serious risk of addiction” from opioid-based medications, according to the lawsuit.
Requests for comment from legal representation for Green River and city officials were not returned by press time.
The suit alleges the deceptive practices of Purdue, Johnson and Johnson and the other manufacturers “led to a public health crisis in the City of Green River, Wyoming, which faces skyrocketing opioid addiction and opioid-related overdoses and deaths, as well as devastating social and economic consequences.”
Because of the increase in opioid addiction and the resulting strain on social services, law enforcement and other government sources, Green River is seeking damages to help compensate the city for those costs.
“Tax dollars are required to maintain public safety of places where the addicted homeless attempt to congregate, including city parks, schools and public lands,” the lawsuit reads. “Tax dollars are required to fight the injections disease brought by the addicted and particularly the addicted homeless.”
Green River joins thousands of local and state governments across the country that have sued opioid manufacturers. Cheyenne filed its own lawsuit in March, and Sweetwater County filed a similar suit in January.
