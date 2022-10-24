JACKSON (WNE) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has recommended that felony charges be levied against two men in connection with an alleged physical assault on a Jackson man.
Affidavits supporting the two charges of aggravated assault and robbery were sent to the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s office for Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30 of Green River, Wyo. and Jared Michael Olguin, 35 of Elizabeth, Colo.
The sheriff’s office reported the Jackson man was badly beaten outside Alpine by hunters who believed he stole their elk carcass. Sheriff Shane Johnson said the incident occurred on Oct.15.
The sheriff office said in a press release that it concluded its investigation into the incident that happened last Saturday in the vicinity of Shale Creek, up the Greys River corridor outside Alpine in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
The incident left a Jackson man severely injured, the man’s father said in an interview with the News&Guide this week.
“Both sides of his jaw are broken; multiple teeth are misplaced,” the man's father said on Wednesday. “He hasn’t been able to drink or swallow until [Monday].”
The injured man was released from St. John’s on Monday and transported to Billings, Montana for further treatment.
A friend who was with the man was also beaten but not as badly. Investigators reported that they were able to identify the suspects through descriptions provided by the victims and by searching the area of the reported incident.
The prosecutor’s office will determine whether those recommended charges should be filed. Warrants for arrests would be issued pending the prosecutor’s determination.
