SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan and Johnson counties Critical Air Service Team supports SkyWest Airlines’ proposal to take over as Sheridan County Airport’s commercial air service provider, CAST President Shawn Parker told Sheridan City Council Monday.
If CAST’s local partners — the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County — back the group’s recommendation, SkyWest would replace Sheridan County Airport’s current commercial air service provider, Key Lime Air — which operates as Denver Air Connection — when its current contract expires in January.
Finalizing an agreement with SkyWest would require the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County to sign memorandums of understanding indicating they will participate in a capacity purchase agreement between the state and the airline, which the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division drafted in an effort to improve commercial air service in four of the state’s critical air service communities — Sheridan, Gillette, Riverton and Rock Springs.
That agreement is contingent upon all four communities agreeing to participate.
The state is shifting resources away from the program that has historically subsidized air service in those communities, and participating in the CPA would ensure the state continues subsidizing local air service.
Parker told council that while CAST is proud of what it’s accomplished with DAC, switching to SkyWest makes more financial sense.
“We had to, as CAST members, pull ourselves out of the emotional side of our agreement with the Denver Air Connection to really look at what was good for the community,” Parker said. “I’ve loved working with the DAC guys for almost five years now…but CAST also understands that the city and the county can’t afford to go on our own.”
