CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has affirmed a decision by Laramie County District Court Judge Steven K. Sharpe that a senior living community wasn’t responsible for a fatal shooting that occurred at the complex.
The shooting at Heritage Court Apartments, owned by parent company Accessible Space Inc., occurred Sept. 14, 2016. Shooter Larry Rosenberg, 77, was a disgruntled resident who shot three people, killing employee Matthew Wilson, before shooting himself, according to previous Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporting.
Surviving victims Gregory Gilbert and Larry Warwick filed the original lawsuit in district court May 30, 2017.
Sharpe ruled that the complex had “no duty to protect the plaintiffs from Mr. Rosenberg’s unforeseeable criminal action.”
The Supreme Court examined two issues with the case: whether the complex owed a common law duty to protect the residents from Rosenberg’s criminal action and if the complex failed to comply with its lease requirements, resident handbook and personnel policies – thus causing the residents’ injuries.
In the decision released Tuesday, the Supreme Court found that a “legal duty may arise from a contract, a statute or the common law.” However, the plaintiffs “do not claim any statute imposed a duty upon (the complex) to protect them from Mr. Rosenberg’s action. They assert, instead, such duty arose from the common law and by contract through their leases, the resident handbook and the (complex’s) personnel policies.”
