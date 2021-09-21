The number of active coronavirus cases declined for a second consecutive day Tuesday, dropping to 3,820.

The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 306 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 247 probable cases Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 603, leaving the state with 3,820 active cases, a decline of 87 from Monday. Monday’s active case total was a decline of 299 from Friday’s numbers.

Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases in the state at 622; Campbell County had 431; Fremont County had 356; Laramie had 328; Uinta had 259; Sweetwater had 243; Sheridan had 222; Park had 192; Lincoln had 169; Teton had 145; Albany had 143; Converse had 136; Big Horn had 97; Crook had 69; Goshen had 67; Washakie had 66; Carbon had 60; Sublette had 57; Johnson had 43; Niobrara had 33; Platte had 29; Hot Springs had 28, and Weston had 25.

Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.

The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 86,052 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 81,277 have recovered.

The number of people hospitalized for treatment of the illness went down by 12 on Tuesday to total 190. The highest number of patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 36, followed by the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center at 33.