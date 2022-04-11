Teton Pass accident prompt warning of spring conditions
JACKSON (WNE) — An accident April 5 on Teton Pass involving a car transport truck that lost traction may serve as a warning of spring conditions for some Jackson drivers.
“A transport vehicle was on the pass traveling roughly 25 mph when it lost traction, slid into the ditch and tipped over,” said Stephanie Harsha, public relations specialist for Wyoming Department of Transportation District 3.
Drivers faced delays caused not only by the transport vehicle tipping over but also by the two cars on its deck that fell off and blocked the lanes.
Harsha said there were no injuries.
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Lieutenant Matt Brackin of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said travel was limited to one lane, and his team was there until 6 p.m. directing both lanes of traffic.
“It’s a lot of traffic control, especially on a blind corner where this vehicle crashed,” Brackin said. “There were three vehicles that needed to be uprighted, so it was an extended duration on scene. Traffic was backed up westbound for about 3 miles.”
Harsha said the truck was not technically a hitched vehicle, which were restricted from driving the pass Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions.
“We do usually have a seasonal trailer restriction that restricts all hitch trailers and commercial trailers on Teton Pass from Nov. 15 through April 1,” Harsha said. “However, due to inclement weather restrictions, it was reinstated at the time of the crash.”
This story was published on April 8.
———
New president, managing director take over at Ucross
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Ucross, the prestigious artist residency program in northern Wyoming, ushered in a new era of leadership this month.
On April 1, William (Bill) Belcher took the helm as president, and he has appointed Vickie Abbott as managing director. Ensuring a smooth transition, former Ucross president Sharon Dynak will continue with the organization part time as a creative advisor.
Belcher has dedicated his career to working with cultural organizations that support artists and the creation of new work. He served as Ucross’ director of development and external relations for four years and brings more than 20 years of experience in art administration with high-level positions in development.
“Over the last four years, I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Sharon and the Ucross team, and of course, I’ve had the honor of working with so many amazing Ucross artists,” Belcher said. “It’s a special place, and I’m honored to take on this leadership role at such an important and exciting time in the organization’s history.”
To oversee the day-to-day operations of Ucross’ 20,000-acre ranch, Belcher has appointed Vickie Abbott as the managing director. A longtime friend of the organization, Abbott managed the neighboring guest ranch, the Ranch at UCross, for the past 14 years with her husband, Eric Wilhelm. Previously, Abbott taught in public schools for 22 years — including a stint in western Australia. She also served on the board of the Park County Arts Council to bring the arts to rural Wyoming schools.
This story was published on April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.