CHEYENNE (WNE) — Mayor Marian Orr has reimbursed the city close to $600 for expenditures pulled from the city’s $100,000 Bloomberg Philanthropies grant.
Some of that money was for a ticket for Orr’s husband to attend the Governor’s Arts Awards in 2018. Some was for meals on business trips that covered Orr and her husband, so her husband’s portion of the bill was reimbursed. And some was for personal expenses that were not reimbursed after the mayor participated in the five-day Harvard Kennedy Leadership Class.
In a memo to the Cheyenne City Council, Orr said, “After three years in office and thousands of expenses later, I am responsible for any mistakes – no matter how innocent or inadvertent those mistakes were.”
The mayor’s spending has been scrutinized in recent months following the announcement that the city would repay a portion of a $100,000 Mayor’s Challenge grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.
The grant was meant to be used by October 2018 for a project that would connect undeveloped or underused properties with interested investors. But by the deadline, more than half of the grant remained unspent. In the months that followed, the mayor’s office charged expenses like Christmas decorations for city hall and meals for community meetings to the Bloomberg Philanthropies grant.
And as city staff continued to examine the Bloomberg spending, some personal charges were discovered that needed to be reimbursed.
“I made a mistake,” Orr said. “And certainly, I don’t expect the city to pick that up for expenses that are personal or for my husband by any sense of the imagination. Absolutely not.”
