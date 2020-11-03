Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3

Albany: 841

Big Horn: 75

Campbell: 760

Carbon: 65

Converse: 83

Crook: 38

Fremont: 365

Goshen: 99

Hot Springs: 8

Johnson: 52

Laramie: 861

Lincoln: 128

Natrona: 748

Niobrara: 12

Park: 242

Platte: 115

Sheridan: 250

Sublette: 33

Sweetwater: 155

Teton: 94

Uinta: 91

Washakie: 33

Weston: 66

Total: 5,214

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3

Albany: 1,486

Big Horn: 241

Campbell: 1,223

Carbon: 311

Converse: 233

Crook: 113

Fremont: 1,388

Goshen: 177

Hot Springs: 46

Johnson: 97

Laramie: 1,545

Lincoln: 321

Natrona: 1,487

Niobrara: 6

Park: 660

Platte: 116

Sheridan: 691

Sublette: 147

Sweetwater: 590

Teton: 829

Uinta: 407

Washakie: 152

Weston: 133

Total 12,399

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3

Albany: 160

Big Horn: 27

Campbell: 105

Carbon: 37

Converse: 123

Crook: 11

Fremont: 200

Goshen: 24

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 38

Laramie: 486

Lincoln: 65

Natrona: 326

Niobrara: 12

Park: 84

Platte: 56

Sheridan: 180

Sublette: 47

Sweetwater: 31

Teton: 33

Uinta: 103

Washakie: 15

Weston: 48

Total: 2,220

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3

Albany: 800

Big Horn: 186

Campbell: 565

Carbon: 281

Converse: 270

Crook: 85

Fremont: 1,207

Goshen: 96

Hot Springs: 47

Johnson: 81

Laramie: 1,163

Lincoln: 255

Natrona: 1,054

Niobrara: 6

Park: 499

Platte 54

Sheridan: 615

Sublette: 160

Sweetwater: 464

Teton: 766

Uinta: 416

Washakie: 127

Weston: 115

Total: 9,312

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.