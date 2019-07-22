SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department trapped and relocated a black bear on July 17 after it broke into a coop and ate poultry eggs on a ranch in north central Sheridan County.
It is the third bear in recent weeks to be relocated after conflicts with humans.
In addition, three bears were euthanized after they received repeated human food rewards and exhibited unsafe behavior toward humans.
A 3-year-old male black bear was euthanized on June 24 after being captured in Ranchester.
“The first call I received was of the bear running through a neighborhood at 8 p.m.,” said Dayton Game Warden Dustin Shorma. “By the time I arrived, the bear was feeding on garbage in a dumpster behind a local restaurant.
“At least a dozen patrons were outside watching and taking photos of the bear from about 25 yards and it was unconcerned by the all the activity. It also did not attempt to move away from me, and in fact, stood its ground, when I approached to immobilize it.”
Because the bear exhibited no fear of humans, the decision was made to euthanize it.
A 2-year-old male black bear was euthanized on June 28 after being trapped in the Bighorn National Forest.
A third bear, a sub-adult male, was euthanized on July 7 after repeatedly accessing unsecured garbage on a property outside Big Horn.
