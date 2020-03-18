LARAMIE (WNE) — Local technical college WyoTech is canceling its graduation ceremonies scheduled for this month, but otherwise plans to forge ahead with a new term bringing 30-35 new students from all over the U.S. to Laramie on March 31.
Several local businesses and institutions have had to make adjustments or close facilities this week and many events were canceled as Albany County prepares for what seems like the probable arrival of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
WyoTech intends to continue its programming, pointing to a small student population and large, open spaces in its facilities as reasons for a lower risk of spreading the virus, Director of Communications Jadeen Mathis said.
“We don’t have a big start in March, so it’s not that big of a deal, but the goal is to stagger registration and adhere to that minimum of 10 people in a group,” Mathis said. “That is the goal, but you never know -- that could change tomorrow.”
Among other recommendations this week from the Trump administration, Americans were advised to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
Knowing that some of those students are coming from areas of the country with higher rates of infection than seen in Wyoming -- as of Wednesday morning, there were 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cowboy State -- Mathis said the college is trying to take precautions to avoid creating any risks to public health.
