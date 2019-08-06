PINEDALE (WNE) — While appeals of the 2018 court decision leading to Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s grizzly bear relisting continue, another lawsuit filed against federal agencies is taking shape, in the same Montana courtroom.
The Center for Biological Diversity filed a complaint in Missoula’s U.S. District Court on June 27 against Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Deputy Director Margaret Everson “for violating the Endangered Species Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.”
“Specifically, the (FWS) has failed to prepare a timely grizzly bear five-year status review in violation of … the ESA, failed to update or amend its outdated grizzly bear recovery plan, … failed to evaluate or pursue further grizzly bear recovery in violation of … the ESA and unreasonably denied the Center (for Biological Diversity) 2014 petition for an updated and amended grizzly bear recovery plan in violation of the APA,” the complaint says.
The complaint states that the updated grizzly bear recovery plan is long overdue; the FWS prepared one in 1982 that was revised in 1993 and supplemented after that, according to the document.
Supplements were prepared in 1996, 1997, 2007, 2017 and 2018, it says. In 2011, the FWS had released a five-year status review and “found that the 1993 Recovery Plan was no longer based upon the best available science and needed to be updated” and “specifically noted that (it) must evaluate other areas of the grizzly bear’s historic range in the lower 48 states to determine their habitat suitability for grizzly bear recovery, including historic habitat in Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, California, Nevada, Oregon and southern Washington. But the (FWS) never updated the plan in the manner that (FWS) itself had said was necessary,” the complaint says.
