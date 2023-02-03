LOVELL — Senator Dan Laursen, R-Powell, has filed a resolution calling for a convention of states to propose various amendments to the United States Constitution.
The resolution, SJ0011, passed out of the Corporations Committee Thursday with a 3-2 vote and passed second reading in the Senate Friday morning. It is co-sponsored by 15 other lawmakers, including House representative Dalton Banks, R-Cowley.
A resolution serves as a formal statement of a decision or opinion. A joint resolution requires approval in both chambers.
The resolution calls for an amendment to be considered that will impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and enforce term limits on federal officials and members of Congress.
“Whereas the framers of the Constitution of the United States empowered state legislatures to be guardians of liberty against future abuses of power by the federal government; whereas the federal government has created a crushing national debt through improper and imprudent spending; whereas the federal government has invaded the legitimate roles of the states through the manipulative process of federal mandates, many of which unfunded mandates; “Whereas the federal government has ceased to operate under a proper interpretation of the Constitution of the United States; and whereas it is the solemn duty of the states to protect the liberty of the people, particularly for future generations, by proposing amendments to the Constitution of the United States,” the opening of the resolution reads.
So far, 19 state legislatures have passed resolutions calling for a convention, according to the conservative organization Citizens for Self-Governance, the primary funder of the National Convention of States effort. Six other states have passed the resolution through one, but not both, chambers of their legislatures.
A state convention is triggered by two-thirds of state legislatures, 34 of 50, calling for the convention. The proposals of that convention will only become law after being ratified by three-fourths of states, or 38.
The proposal is controversial even in the conservative chambers of Wyoming’s Capitol. Laursen said many within the committee expressed concern that not enough is in place to ensure that a convention would be limited to just the goals highlighted in the resolution.
“It got beat up this morning, but there may be a silent majority. (Those opposed) think it’s going to be a runaway,” Laursen said. “That we’re going to take the bill of rights away. That we’re going to rewrite the Constitution.”
Laursen’s resolution directly counteracts that possibility, calling for any proposed amendments to be limited to the topics outlined within the joint resolution.
“I think if we keep it narrow in scope, it should be fine,” Laursen said. “Maybe we should pick a simple amendment like the federal government can only propose bills of a single topic.”
In other recent developments, Senate File 114, aiming to require that passage of a comprehensive exam on the United States Constitution, Bill of Rights and amendments to the U.S. Constitution be a requirement for high school graduation, was defeated 15-16 in the Senate on third reading. A motion to reconsider the bill was defeated 14-17.
Laursen said there is a secondary effort to redo the standards of civic education at the secondary level this year within the state government, which will give him another opportunity to propose the test.
“I still think it’s a topic I want to bring up,” Laursen said. “We need to make sure our students know how our country was founded, what we went through, and why it came out that way. They especially need to know that God was involved.”
Another measure of Laursen’s is seeing success. Senate File 72, which will prohibit employers from forcing their employees to be implanted with a microchip, passed the Senate 19-12 and will move to the House.
This story was published on Feb. 2, 2023.
