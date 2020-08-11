CODY (WNE) — A Powell man has made an official request to change the name of two obscure mountain buttes southeast of Meeteetse.
In June, Powell resident Tyler Kerr submitted a request to change the name of the Squaw Teats, consisting of East Squaw Teat and West Squaw Teat. The request was sent to the United States Board on Geographic Names, a subsidiary of the United States Geological Survey. Kerr would like the names changed to the Crow Woman Buttes.
“I have never seen squaw used as a positive,” said Kerr in a phone interview last week. “I think these changes should be taken seriously where there is potential for making a large change in the meaning for a small amount of logistical changes.”
Kerr said the use of the word “squaw” bothers him much more than “teat,” which only appears to be used unofficially.
Squaw is considered a derogatory term for Native American women and has become “a misogynist and racist term to disparage indigenous women” over time, said Vanessa Esquivido, a professor of American Indian Studies at California State University, Chico, in a recent Reno Gazette Journal article. The world famous Squaw Valley Ski Resort in California is now considering changing its name as well, and Merriam-Webster dictionary considers it an offensive term.
Still, the Park County commissioners unanimously voted to reject supporting the name change at their Aug. 4 meeting.
“The BOCC (Board of County Commissioners) feel the history and heritage of Park County is important and must remain the same today and tomorrow,” Joe Tilden, commissioner chairman, said in a formal statement to the Board on Geographic Names.
