SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees met before a packed room of concerned parents, teachers and community members Monday evening to discuss the district’s policy on library books and materials at the schools.
District Superintendent Scott Stults said the policy is due for a review and possible revisions this year, having originally been implemented in 2013.
Part of the existing policy parents may not be aware of, Stults said, allows parents or guardians of students to opt-out of allowing certain titles to be checked out by their child at school.
Stults said the district has recently streamlined this process to make it easier on those who wish to use it.
“We’ve made it better for parents and easier for parents [to] fill out a specific form that says, ‘these are the titles of the books that I prefer that my child not check out,’” Stults said. “That immediately goes to the library, the library then puts it into the Alexandria system and that is all that is necessary and needed to be done. The parent doesn’t need to make an appointment to see the library. The parent doesn’t need to take time off work to go to the library and make that happen.”
Additionally, Stults said the district has put together a review team consisting of teachers, administrators, central office personnel, librarians, experts and a student to look into specific books that have caused concern among parents.
One such book, “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin, explores the lives of transgender teens before, during and after transitioning and has been pulled from the shelves at Sheridan Junior High School, although it remains available in the Sheridan High School library.
“The committee unanimously felt that book absolutely belongs in the high school. It was mixed in regards to, ‘should that book be at the junior high?’ That book is now being placed in the counseling office at the junior high and can be used as a resource for parents. It is no longer in the system for circulation for students to check out, but there are other resources for students as well,” Stults said.
Retired SJHS librarian Julie Weitz spoke against potential book bans, noting students who may struggle to fit in at school should be able to see themselves represented in literature.
“Our libraries and our librarians depend on our support and they depend on being able to offer a wide range of information to support learning,” Weitz said. “Some of that may be uncomfortable and some of that is going to be counter to your beliefs, but that gives you as parents an opportunity for discussion, for moral guidance with your children.
“These days I see sharing of out of context quotes on social media and quotes from books out of context shared in emails. It gets people outraged to be sure, but it does nothing to help our school communities and it’s a disservice to our readers, to the authors of those books and to reading,” Weitz continued.
Mark Bergman, director of strings and orchestral studies at Sheridan College, noted the broad scope of books being called into question could have unintended consequences on academic literary classics and even the Bible.
“The braggadocio of the young Montagues, in their references to open orifices, paired with Juliet’s tender age of 13, would surely render Romeo and Juliet objectionable,” Bergman said. “And what of this text, the Bible? Incest, rape, consensual sex of all kinds, genocide, infanticide, genital cutting… Should this entire text be banned, restricted or otherwise cordoned off? Not if one recognizes and understands that context is at least as important as content.”
Of those who stepped up to the podium during public comment, one concerned citizen voiced her support for the reconsideration of certain library books. Shannon Rankin said parents and librarians should consider potential negative outcomes of exposing children and teens to certain material.
“We all get to choose things for ourselves, but we all will have to answer for what we choose and when we are responsible for children, we will answer for that as well,” Rankin said. “These books, if I took them on the street and gave them to a minor child, by Wyoming state statute, I could be prosecuted for the dissemination of obscene material and pornography. I could go to jail, but you’re using taxpayer dollars under the guise of education to put them in libraries before the eyes of children. There is a cost to this.”
Local attorney and parent Brian Kuehl, however, noted the availability of information and obscene material provided by the internet and social media makes the prospect of book banning too little, too late.
“Do you think children are going into the library to find books to satisfy a prurient interest? Are they going in to say, ‘I’m going to look at pornography in the high school library?’ Of course not,” Kuehl said. “If a child wants to do that, there are other places they can do it — the internet. Do you think you’re going to control information to a child in 2023? It’s not going to happen from trying to ban a book. What you are going to do is stifle discourse.
“I feel very proud to live in a society, a pluralistic society, where the marketplace of ideas is on broad display,” Kuehl continued. “That’s what high school is all about. That’s what college is all about. It’s about testing ideas, it’s about debating ideas, it’s about learning through that crucible of ideas that get tested.”
The conversation will continue as the SCSD2 board and administration take the concerns posed during public comment into consideration.
This story was published on Feb. 7, 2023.
