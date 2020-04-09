JACKSON (WNE) - Reading some of the threats Braxton Johnson made against his ex and a relative made Judge Timothy Day’s “blood run cold.”
Three months after Johnson was arrested for telling his partner he would skin her alive and kill her, the 23-year-old pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault and felony intimidating a witness. He was sentenced Tuesday.
“These are some of the most chilling threats that anyone would ever want to read, and coupled with your previous violent actions you can see why [the victim] or anyone would just be dramatically impacted by that,” Day told Johnson during his video sentencing Tuesday in Teton County District Court. “She has nightmares and has a tremendous amount of anxiety, and it affects her in every part of her life.”
Day said the plea agreement offered by the state was unusually lenient, given Johnson’s violent criminal record when he was a minor.
By Johnson pleading guilty to domestic assault and intimidation, the prosecutor dropped one felony intimidation count and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and THC.
In emotional testimony, Johnson told Day that the substance abuse and violence prevention classes he’s taking are helping.
“I take the classes that I’m doing now to heart, and even though it’s difficult to relive those couple nights over again every week, it is benefiting me to see the damage that I did,” he said.
The victims in the case agreed to the plea deal. Neither victim testified at the sentencing.
Day sentenced Johnson to 180 days in jail with credit for 91 days served. The remainder of the sentence will be suspended as long as Johnson does well on probation.
