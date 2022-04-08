Selvig to lead Constitution Party's U.S. House bid
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Riverton resident Marissa Selvig received the Constitution Party of Wyoming’s nomination for the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives April 2 at the party’s state convention in Evanston.
“I am beyond excited that it is finally official,” Selvig said of receiving the nod. “I am even more excited for the voters of Wyoming to have a real, constitutional choice in this race.”
Selvig and the Constitution Party of Wyoming said they offer the state’s voters an opportunity to support a return to the Constitutional principles that built the nation.
“It is long past time our elected officials uphold their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution with integrity and honesty,” Selvig said. “That is exactly what I intend to do should I be elected in November.”
Constitution Party of Wyoming Chairman Jeff Haggit echoed Selvig’s enthusiasm.
“Marissa is passionate about her faith and the belief that adhering to her oath of office is of utmost importance,” Haggit said. “She will make a great congresswoman.”
The race for Wyoming’s U.S. House seat has already seen much contention and national attention. Several Republican hopefuls have created a crowded field trying to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.
Pinedale Airport improvements boost readiness
PINEDALE (WNE) – A ribbon of fresh, jet black asphalt runs at a perfect angle to the horizon of Ralph Wenz Field, paralleling the Wind River Range.
The roughly 1.5-mile runway allows aircrafts loaded with fuel and passengers to take off on warm summer days – a challenge at 7,058 feet, said Grover Laseke, Pinedale Airport manager. Advanced 3-D GPS technology created a perfectly level surface.
The runway rehabilitation project, substantially completed in September 2021, is one of several projects launched by the Town of Pinedale to upgrade and expand services at Ralph Wenz Field before the Jackson Hole Airport closes between April 11-June 28.
Laseke said it was difficult to predict how the closure will impact air traffic at the Pinedale Airport at this time.
Due to the improvements carried out by the town and its contractors in 2021, Ralph Wenz Field is “prepared to provide whatever services we can” to aircraft rerouted from Jackson, Laseke said.
The airport lacks the facilities for commercial passenger flights but can accommodate a wide range of private and chartered planes and jets.
In addition to preparing the Pinedale Airport to welcome aircraft from Jackson, the flurry of construction activity last summer boosted the facility’s ability to provide crucial emergency services to the community, Laseke added.
Federal, state and local agencies use Ralph Wenz Field as a center for fighting wildland fires from the air. During the 2018 Roosevelt Fire, the airport staged tactical aircraft, including two 747-jet air tankers capable of dropping more than 8,000 gallons of fire retardant.
The Pinedale Airport is also a base for fixed-wing medical evacuations in Sublette County, said Laseke.
90 new beds part of Jackson ski resort plans to keep employees
JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort plans in about two weeks to start building three four-story buildings to house its workers.
“We’re not looking to make money or even break even on these units,” said Ty Hoath, the resort’s vice president of human resources.
The 30 new units of employee housing, totaling 31,000 square feet, are Phase 2 of the 2014 Powderhorn units in west Jackson, which are about 20 minutes from the resort. The project will double what was included in the first phase of the Powderhorn complex — 92 beds — with 90 more.
Construction is expected to take 16 to 18 months and be completed for the 2023-24 winter season. There will be a mix of one, two and four-bedroom “apartment-style” units.
The top three floors will have the four-bedroom units with lock-off bedrooms, two bathrooms, communal kitchens and kitchen areas. One and two-bedroom units will be on the ground floors.
This year, Hoath said, the resort is putting employees up in 390 beds, in either temporary master leases or resort-owned housing.
Workforce deed restrictions were voluntarily placed on all units in the new development, according to the Jackson/Teton County Housing Department and Town Planning Department.
With no “affordable” restrictions from the Housing Department, Hoath said, the resort independently determines how much employees can afford to pay to make units affordable.
Hoath said each employee pays under the affordability standard from the federal government, or 30% of gross income.
