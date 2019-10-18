RIVERTON (WNE) — Sheldon Buckingham is still incarcerated on a $250,000 bond, a fact which his defense counsel argued against Wednesday during Buckingham’s arraignment under Fremont County District Court Judge Marvin Tyler.
Buckingham is charged with eight separate counts related to an Aug. 9 incident in which he is alleged to have kicked open the door of Chemo Carrillo’s residence in Riverton and pointed an AR-15 at Shai Becker – Buckingham's ex-wife, who was also there. Buckingham allegedly pointed the rifle at Carrillo as well and, upon exiting the residence, fired at least 13 rounds into Becker’s Dodge Charger.
Buckingham was out on bond at the time for a reported July 23 attack on Carrillo.
Buckingham has pleaded “not guilty” to all counts.
Since Buckingham was under the influence of the select serotonin reuptake inhibitor Paxil at the time of both incidents, his attorney, H. Michael Bennett, argued that Buckingham had an allergic reaction to the drug which caused him to be a danger at that time, though he is not dangerous by nature.
Bennett referred to a report by George Glass, a doctor in Texas, suggesting that Buckingham was among a small percentage of people who are allergic to Paxil and similar drugs and develop adverse psychological reactions to them.
He added that, absent the influence of Paxil, Buckingham would not be harmful to his ex-wife, or Carrillo, or the general public.
“There is a disconnect between someone who never broke the law and the charges you have before you today,” Bennett said.
Before his July altercation with Carrillo, Buckingham’s only priors were speeding tickets. If convicted on all counts and sentenced to maximum penalties, Buckingham could spend up to 76 years in prison.
