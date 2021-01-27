Growth in new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases pushed the number of active cases in the state back over 1,400 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 175 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 41 new probable cases.
The state said it also received new reports of 70 recoveries among patients with confirmed or probable cases on Wednesday, leaving Wyoming with 1,434 active cases, an increase of 146 from Tuesday.
Teton County had 267 active cases; Natrona County had 226; Uinta County had 156; Laramie had 125; Fremont had 105; Campbell had 72; Albany had 68; Carbon had 66; Sweetwater had 65; Sheridan had 51; Lincoln and Park had 44; Platte had 26; Goshen had 23; Big Horn had 22; Washakie had 17; Converse, Hot Springs and Sublette had 11; Johnson had nine; Weston had eight, and Crook had seven.
Niobrara County continued to be the only county in the state with no active coronavirus cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties. Teton County had the highest number of new cases at 27. Laramie County had 19 new cases.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases meant that 51,368 Wyoming residents have been diagnosed with either confirmed or probable cases of COVID since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March.
Of those patients, 49,338 have recovered since March, according to Department of Health figures.
