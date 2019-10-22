POWELL (WNE) — By posing as one of Subway’s corporate officials, a phone scammer tricked a teenage employee into handing over roughly $700 from the Powell store’s cash register last week.
The scammer reportedly called Subway around 8 p.m. Wednesday night and told the employee they needed help with an ongoing investigation at the store.
“The employee was instructed to count the money … from the register to ensure the correct amount was there. The employee was to then purchase a gift card with a portion of the funds and provide the card numbers to the ‘corporate’ person,” Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt recounted in a Facebook post.
The corporate imposter reportedly claimed that local employees were about to be arrested because of discrepancies with the store’s cash — and that they needed to make sure Wednesday’s cash was safe. Eckerdt said the employee told police that she was told to divide the roughly $700 into two stacks and to purchase two prepaid credit cards; she bought one at Blair’s Market, just next door to Subway, but she was directed to buy the other at the Cody Walmart. (The employee was told she could keep $20 for gas, Eckerdt said.) The teenager got back to Powell late Wednesday night and soon realized she’d been tricked, coming into the Powell police station around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning to report the scam.
Police posted the story to Facebook on Friday as a cautionary tale.
