RAWLINS (WNE) — Authorities suspect homicide to be the likely cause behind the recent discovery of a dead body.
The body, who was not identified by Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal because the case is under investigation, was found in the backseat of a vehicle parked near Walcott Junction early Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a written statement. Authorities were originally contacted by a local resident who reported a suspicious vehicle being parked on a nearby roadway. She also told authorities that she saw an unresponsive subject in the back seat.
“The vehicle was located on County Road 215, approximately 100 feet off of Hwy. 30. Wyoming Highway Patrol responded, entered the vehicle and found a male who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest,” the release states. “They then notified the Carbon County Sheriff ’s Office. After deputies arrived, Wyoming DCI and the Coroner’s Office were contacted.”
The sheriff ’s office is currently seeking information from anyone who may have seen the vehicle, a white Toyota sedan with Nebraska plates.
In addition, after speaking with Nebraska authorities, the sheriff ’s office also seeks a person of interest, juvenile Marcos Listeban Garza Calderon, described as 5’6”, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
“He should be considered possibly armed and dangerous,” the release states.
The sheriff’s office urges anyone who thinks they may have seen Calderon or the described vehicle between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to call 307-324-2776.
