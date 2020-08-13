Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph.