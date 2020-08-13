A Big Horn County man has become the 30th Wyoming resident to die as a result coronavirus, the state Department of Health announced Thursday.
The older man had been hospitalized in another state for treatment of the illness. The Health Department said he had underlying health conditions that would make him more susceptible to complications from the disease.
The announcement came as Wyoming’s total number of active coronavirus cases grew by eight, with 33 new laboratory-confirmed and probable cases.
Health Department figures from its daily coronavirus update showed that the state has 490 active coronavirus cases in 19 counties.
The increase from Wednesday’s total was caused by the increase of 27 in laboratory-confirmed cases and six in probable cases.
As of Thursday, Fremont County had 80 active cases; Laramie County had 75; Carbon had 69 cases; Park had 43; Washakie had 32; Albany and Campbell had 27; Uinta had 26; Teton had 25; Goshen had 20; Natrona had 19; Sweetwater had 17; Sheridan had 12; Lincoln had seven; Hot Springs had four; Johnson had three; Converse had two, and Platte and Sublette counties had one case.
Big Horn, Crook, Niobrara and Weston counties had no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases reported in the state since the virus was first detected in Wyoming in March totaled 2,627 on Thursday, while the number of probable cases reported during the same time was set at 492.
Of the total of 3,119 people infected with the virus since March, 2,601 have recovered, an increase of 24 since Wednesday. The recoveries included 2,187 among those with laboratory-confirmed cases and 414 among those with probable cases.
A probable case is one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the disease.
