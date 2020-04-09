POWELL (WNE) — A horn hunter endured a chilly Sunday night in the Kirwin area after his truck became stuck in snow.
Daniel McIlroy of Cody, 38, set out for the ghost town west of Meeteetse around noon on April 5 to look for shed antlers. However, by Monday morning, McIlroy had failed to return home, prompting a concerned family member to call the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
The weather in the Kirwin area was around 37 degrees and snowing heavily at the time.
While search and rescue volunteers launched the organization’s airplane and prepared to deploy ground teams, Deputy Rob Cooke headed up the Wood River Road and into the Shoshone National Forest to aid with the search.
Around 9:50 a.m., Cooke spotted McIlory inside his truck, which was “buried in the snow” near the abandoned Double D Ranch — some 28 miles southwest of Meeteetse.
“McIlroy had spent the night in his truck and was prepared for the emergency in that he had plenty of food and water and had actually built a fire the day before to keep warm and to dry out,” said a news release about the incident.
“The victim in this case did all the right things,” Sheriff Scott Steward said in the news release. “He let someone know where he was going and when he expected to return. He also had emergency provisions, including the ability to build a fire. Finally, he made the wise decision not to try and walk for help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.