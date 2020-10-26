Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26

Albany: 634

Big Horn: 85

Campbell: 434

Carbon: 55

Converse: 74

Crook: 35

Fremont: 306

Goshen: 56

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 41

Laramie: 537

Lincoln: 75

Natrona: 498

Niobrara: 6

Park: 295

Platte: 75

Sheridan: 249

Sublette: 19

Sweetwater: 63

Teton: 49

Uinta: 55

Washakie: 13

Weston: 62

Total: 3,725

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26

Albany: 1,229

Big Horn: 204

Campbell: 830

Carbon: 279

Converse: 200

Crook: 94

Fremont: 1,115

Goshen: 136

Hot Springs: 41

Johnson: 73

Laramie: 1,137

Lincoln: 273

Natrona: 1,116

Niobrara: 4

Park: 552

Platte: 83

Sheridan: 532

Sublette: 120

Sweetwater: 452

Teton: 722

Uinta: 356

Washakie: 133

Weston: 102

Total 9,783

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26

Albany: 142

Big Horn: 23

Campbell: 67

Carbon: 35

Converse: 94

Crook: 10

Fremont: 147

Goshen: 19

Hot Springs: 10

Johnson: 25

Laramie: 350

Lincoln: 56

Natrona: 215

Niobrara: 7

Park: 61

Platte: 43

Sheridan: 163

Sublette: 40

Sweetwater: 24

Teton: 34

Uinta: 86

Washakie: 13

Weston: 30

Total: 1,694

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26

Albany: 733

Big Horn: 135

Campbell: 460

Carbon: 257

Converse: 220

Crook: 68

Fremont: 941

Goshen: 96

Hot Springs: 42

Johnson: 55

Laramie: 944

Lincoln: 251

Natrona: 825

Niobrara: 5

Park: 315

Platte 49

Sheridan: 442

Sublette: 140

Sweetwater: 411

Teton: 706

Uinta: 384

Washakie: 126

Weston: 70

Total: 7,675

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.