Want a legislature that looks like Wyoming? Raise their pay.
From the Oct. 16 Casper Star-Tribune:
Bumping legislator pay is never a popular topic. Few Wyomingites want to spend more on government, especially a part of government that might frustrate them. Moreover, times are tough, and it’s hard to convince the public to spend money on politicians when they may be only scraping by themselves.
But in the case of Wyoming, raising lawmaker pay isn’t about doing something that helps legislators. It’s really about producing a more representative government.
Consider this: Wyoming’s Legislature doesn’t look a whole lot like Wyoming’s population. It’s older, for one. It’s disproportionately male. It’s also got fewer members of the middle class. There are plenty of ranchers and retirees, but not so many teachers, police officers or hospital workers.
That’s due, in part, to pay. Wyoming lawmakers earn $150 a day during the session and at interim meetings. Per diem – the amount lawmakers get to pay for lodging, food and gas – is only $109 a day, which makes it difficult for a lawmaker to simply break even if he or she must stay in Cheyenne for six weeks at a time during the session. Plus, lawmakers don’t get health care benefits.
That economic reality limits who can serve. A lawyer can put his or her practice on hold for a few months and will earn enough the rest of the year to pay the bills during the session. But what about a nurse with a family? The $109 per diem is not going to cover a hotel room in Cheyenne, three meals, gas and child care back in the city where she lives. And the $150 is likely not going to match a day’s pay. And so government service is out of reach.
The result? The composition of the Wyoming Legislature doesn’t match the state’s demographics. Which means there are fewer politicians who understand firsthand what life is like for many Wyomingites. Lawmakers have only a matter of weeks each year to work. They have to prioritize some issues over others. If middle-class Wyomingites are underrepresented in the Legislature, it stands to reason that their concerns are underrepresented as well.
It’s also important to recognize that women are grossly underrepresented in the Legislature. That’s not a coincidence. Poor pay and other compensation is a barrier to serving for many would-be female politicians.
Recently, a panel of lawmakers proposed boosting legislator pay for the first time since 2005. The plan includes a salary increase to $230 a day and a per diem increase to $155 a day. The committee has also proposed letting lawmakers opt into the state’s health insurance plan.
It’s time to put those proposals into action. It’s been nearly 20 years since the last legislator pay hike, which means the statehouse is more than overdue. All the while, it’s gotten harder economically for middle-class Wyomingites to serve. As long as the issue goes unresolved, it will only become more difficult to elect a Legislature that truly looks like the state it governs. This isn’t about what benefits 93 lawmakers. It’s really about what benefits all of us.
Names should have been released already
From the Oct. 12 Cody Enterprise:
On Aug. 31, the Park County Sheriff’s department reported a deputy sheriff had been engaged in an altercation with a suspect the previous day. Shots were fired, leaving the suspect dead.
Those limited facts were relayed to the public and the matter was turned over to the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation.
As of Wednesday morning and now more than a month later, the names of the deputy and the deceased subject have yet to be released.
Why?
We can understand why an investigation can take more than a month. We can understand why the sheriff’s office and DCI won’t talk about their findings until the investigation is complete.
But by not releasing the name of the deputy involved, the sheriff’s office displays a lack of transparency that unfairly casts a pall of suspicion over every deputy in the department.
By not being open and specific, the sheriff’s office causes every deputy in the department to be suspected as the one who fired the shots. By keeping a lid on the most basic information, is the sheriff’s office trying to hide something? Is a cover-up taking place?
At this time we have no reason to believe anything untoward happened, but the absence of transparency for more than an entire month jeopardizes our trust.
It is not only the sheriff’s department and the DCI that can take a lesson from this.
All boards and officials from a variety of organizations including the Cody City Council, the Cody Stampede Board, the Park County commissioners, the school board, the hospital board, Yellowstone Regional Airport board and even private boards such as church boards should take heed.
If your organization or one of its members has done something you don’t want to share with the public, honesty and transparency should always trump secrecy.
People can forgive mistakes. People can forgive indiscretions. But people are more hesitant to give a pass to those who refuse to accept responsibility or attempt to cover up their actions.
Secrecy and the lack of openness lead to suspicion. Transparency and openness lead to trust.
— By John Malmberg
State lands board should work with county
From the Oct. 12 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Although one Wyoming court has found that Teton County does not have standing, that decision doesn’t mean elected state officials are right to trample transparency, fairness and community values — not to mention missing the chance for a better deal.
At issue is a decision by the State Board of Land Commissioners, a five-member statewide board that includes the governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and superintendent of public instruction.
The state board made a sham of the process by approving “temporary” permits for the 800 storage units and 11 glamping geodomes now being installed on a portion of 640 acres of state land south of Teton Village.
Two commissioners, the governor and auditor, even voted against giving the temporary permit to the storage units, acknowledging that a proposal that included concrete foundations didn’t seem, well, “temporary.” The plan still passed 3-2.
Judge Melissa Owens ruled last week that the county couldn’t sue the state over the permits because the county is not a “person,” but she didn’t get into whether the county’s argument had merit. We think it does.
If these two operations are temporary, what else will state commissioners slide through this now gaping loophole?
Using so-called temporary permits, the state allows private businesses to skirt county rules. That sure doesn’t feel fair to the community or all of the other businesses required to follow county rules.
Not only that, but, as one letter writer pointed out last week, the board could have been less arrogant and gotten a much better deal for schools by working with the community. Several Teton County commissioners are parents with children in the very schools the state says it wants to help. They are well positioned to help craft a mutually beneficial outcome.
Instead, Teton County officials — and our taxpayer-funded county employees — now must figure out how to deal with the sewage that will come from the glamping geodomes while the state gets to wash its hands of their “temporary” impacts. This is why following county rules matters. Development has real effects on water, sewer and other infrastructure paid for by local taxpayers. That’s why using “temporary use permits” to rush decisions and sidestep planning is ultimately costly, even though the state will collect minimal funds in lease revenue.
Let’s hope state commissioners will change course and start working with Teton County on a process that’s more fair, open and respectful of the local community.
As it stands, we’re not getting the best value for the land or schools. With a workforce housing crisis that affects unhoused teachers, bus drivers, cooks and paraprofessionals, to name a few, state officials can and should do better.
Maximizing value for schools means recognizing that students and school employees live in a community where county rules are in place to protect their health and safety. Maximizing value for schools means much more than collecting minimal lease revenue over a five-year period. In a county where land comes at staggering prices, investing in long-term housing solutions for our local state employees, teachers and other public employees should rank above all else on at least a portion of this section of state land.
Having only two home football games is unfair to students
From the Oct. 13 Lovell Chronicle:
It was a fun week of homecoming activities at Rocky Mountain High School, wasn’t it? Sure was a fun football game against Riverside Friday night. Lots of festivities surrounding the game.
Too bad it was only the second home game of the season for the Grizz.
We remember contacting principal Tim Winland the week of the home opener against Wright way back on September 2. The game was designated as senior night. Senior night for the home opener?
Yes, Tim replied. He said the school didn’t want to combine senior night with homecoming, and the Wright game was the only other reliable home game on the Grizzlies’ schedule, with Wyoming Indian and St. Stephen’s also on the home schedule.
Ah ha! Wisely figuring that either or both of the Fremont County schools would cancel their game with the Grizzlies, administrators scheduled senior night on Sept. 2 and homecoming on Oct. 7. Sure enough, the other two games were
cancelled, costing the Grizz two home games and sending them off to play the Casper Natrona JVs in Buffalo on each cancelled date.
Two home games. Two. Frankly, that stinks. The reason we have extracurricular activities is to participate in them, and in sports that means scheduling and completing games and enjoying all of the festivities that surround them. In the case of St. Stephen’s and Wyoming Indian, you never know whether they’re going to show up or not, such is the state of their football programs. This year both games were cancelled, leaving the Grizz and their fans with just two varsity home games.
It’s not fair. We understand. It’s sometimes difficult to find enough bodies in a small school to field a football team, and St. Stephen’s has been through the ringer over the past year or so with school district issues. We’re not sure what happened with the Wyoming Indian game. The school has plenty of students, and most of their other games against varsity opponents have been played.
There are certainly issues the schools are dealing with, but why punish the opponent? Give schools a chance to rework their schedule to find replacement games. Cancel the games long before the season starts.
At the very least, a school should never have both of the Fremont County schools scheduled at home in any season. That way if both are cancelled, a school won’t lose two home games.
Is this the most important issue in the world? No. But high school football is as American as apple pie and is a big part of the high school experience. It’s too bad when half of that experience is lost.
— By David Peck
The cost of transparency
From the Oct. 13 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
There is a cost for transparency in government, despite the continued assumption of several individuals and agencies who claim to champion openness but refuse to expend any energy or resources to help us provide information to you. These groups fight to remove legal notices from newspapers, avoid buying ads for important meetings or to share important information, and generally force news agencies (and oftentimes the public) to jump through hoops to access public information that the government should actually be paying to distribute to you.
Recently the News Letter Journal was again made aware of a meeting after the fact. That happens to us a surprising number of times, and as a result of this instance, we were not given the opportunity to cover the Bureau of Land Management’s meeting on their Weston County revision plan.
The agency did send a press release to an old email account at the paper, and apparently somebody contacted the News Letter Journal office by phone to ask if the information could be tucked into a community calendar at no charge, but there was no request to talk to a reporter and certainly no desire to purchase an advertisement that would have highlighted the meeting and its importance for our community.
A simple fix, that would have resulted in considerably less complaint from both the newspaper and other interested parties, would have been to purchase an ad outlining the meeting information and purpose. Yes, this would have cost the BLM some money, but they would have saved the headache they were given over the public’s lack of access to the meeting information. (See BLM begins work on revisions in the Oct. 6, 2022 edition of the News Letter Journal)
Some of you may be wondering what it costs for government agencies to put an ad in the paper. In September, the Wyoming Department of Transportation spent $81 for a 3x2 color ad advertising its Sept. 20 public meeting.
Department officials commented after the meeting that several residents were in attendance to discuss the plans that were presented during the meeting.
On the other hand, 4W ranch owner Bob Harshbarger reported that he was the only Weston County individual to attend the unadvertised BLM meeting.
It seems like more often than not government entities make a choice to go out of their way to make access to important information difficult for news agencies — and the public.
Recently, the News Letter Journal requested that we be included in the group email containing the Board of Weston County Commissioners meeting agenda that is sent out prior to each of their meetings, and Weston County Clerk Becky Hadlock refused. In her email, she said, “I do not send to individuals, only employees and those on the agenda. This is, however, available on our website at westongov.com.”
It took longer to type that sentence than it would have to paste our email address into the group she has chosen to receive an agenda when it is prepared, but she chose to force us into the time and expense of repeatedly checking the county website to catch the agenda whenever she chooses to make it appear.
We have also been confronted by repeated reluctance from the clerk’s office to provide us with advertisements that the commissioners voted in January to run in both the Weston County Gazette and News Letter Journal. With so little communication from the county, staff has had to track down courthouse closures, board openings and special meeting dates to provide the information to our subscribers — information that county officials voted to include in your newspaper.
The system of legal notices laid out in Wyoming statute was created — in part — to assure that governments shared some of the financial burden taken on by newspapers to provide information to the public. By requiring those paid notices, the government is forced to distribute important information to constituents through an independent third party, and to support the continued existence of that independent watchdog financially.
When government entities punish this newspaper financially for our independence by failing to run those notices in the paper, they are punishing you as well. When they then go even further and refuse to make the slightest accommodation to help us distribute important information to you, they are punishing you as well.
Things would be a lot easier on all of us, including the elected officials and public agencies themselves, if they would behave as if they are truly transparent instead of just claiming they are. Spend the money that should rightfully be budgeted for public notification, and put in a little effort to work with those of us whose constitutional duty it is to distribute information to the public.
Instead, we are repeatedly confronted by inconsistencies and blatant disregard for transparency on the most minor of issues, and we can’t help but wonder what other things these individuals are doing behind the public’s back.
Wouldn’t it be easier all the way around to take down these hurdles instead of putting them up, and help us provide the public with some peace of mind?
Sugar beets meld Mexican-American heritage in Powell
From the Oct. 13 Powell Tribune:
Nearly 100 years ago, the infant sugar beet industry in Wyoming counted heavily on Mexican-Americans and native Mexicans to provide the field labor that made the crop work for growers and sugar companies alike. In this area, that was the Great Western Sugar Company, predecessor to today’s grower-owned Western Sugar Cooperative.
Field workers were key to the crop’s success in those days, and many of the laborers recruited by GW in the 1920s were either Mexican Nationals or Mexican-Americans from California, Texas and New Mexico. They were for the most part Spanish-speaking only and could understand English imperfectly or not at all. GW went to great lengths to bridge the language gap and appeal to the community to make laborers feel welcome.
One of the instruments of outreach to the Spanish-speaking involved this newspaper. The American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming informs us, as well as others, about how the sugar company utilized the Powell Tribune to address workers in their native tongue.
There were an estimated 700 Spanish-speaking workers and family members residing in the Shoshone Valley at the time in 1927.
Great Western Sugar went to the Tribune and negotiated publication of an entire page in Spanish once a week for five months, from late May in 1927 through late October. This covered roughly the period from planting of the sugar beet crop through harvest. The feature was called La Pagina Español de la Tribune, or “Spanish Page.”
The sugar company introduced La Pagina Español in the first issue with this declaration to workers: “We want you to be interested in this community, in our beautiful valley, in our schools and churches, and we know of no better way than to take a page out in the Tribune in your language.”
All of the stories and advertisements for Powell merchants were printed in Spanish. Sugar company personnel wrote the articles, which often included news on the beet season and harvest, but also included community news such as marriage and death announcements, a recipes section and sports news.
The sugar company also sponsored dances and picnics for the Spanish-speaking population. The expressed objective was to encourage laborers to become permanent residents, thus retaining the labor force for subsequent growing seasons. There was also the belief that treating field workers with kindness and patience favorably influenced job performance.
La Pagina Español appeared only in 1927. R.T. Baird was publisher of the Powell Tribune at the time.
Through the years, beet growing practices changed dramatically, and sugar beet field labor faded with the times. Some of the early migrant families did become permanent residents and have blended with generations of friends, neighbors and classmates in the building of a community.
This is National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. We commend the American Heritage Center for illuminating this look back at Powell and its Hispanic heritage in its first 20 years.
All editions of the Powell Tribune that contain La Pagina Español can be viewed in full, thanks to the Wyoming Newspaper Project at wyomingnewspapers.org.
— By Dave Bonner
Thank you to our volunteer firefighters
From the Oct. 13 Thermopolis Independent Record:
This week is National Fire Prevention Week. On pages 8 and 9 of this paper, you will find a salute to our local Thermopolis Volunteer Fire Department members, including their names and photos.
These individuals put in hundreds of hours each year serving our community. They respond to calls 24/7, while they are sleeping, celebrating with their families and working their jobs.
They sacrifice their own time and risk their lives to protect and serve their fellow community members. They attend trainings and host community events such as their recent open house safety carnival.
We can all do our part by having a home evacuation plan and practicing a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different. Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them.
Key home fire escape planning tips:
•Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
•Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound. Replace the batteries once a year.
•Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
•Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
•Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
Not just this week, but any week, thank one of our local volunteers for their dedication to our community and its citizens.
Here are our choices for LCSD1 Board of Trustees
The Oct. 15 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Editor’s note: Due to their involvement with candidates’ campaigns or personal relationships, some community representatives on the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board declared conflicts of interest and removed themselves from the conversations about certain people. For Lindsey Hanlon, that was Jenefer Pasqua and Joe Ramirez. For Paulette Gadlin, that was Joe Ramirez, and for Rebekah Fitzgerald, that was Rene Hinkle.
Before we get into who we think would do the best job on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, we want to simply say “Thank you.”
All 14 people who have stepped up and said they are willing to give up much of their free time to serve the students, staff, parents and residents of the state’s largest school district deserve our gratitude. Whether it’s district-wide or in one of the three new geographical areas, running a campaign for elected office is far from easy. It takes time, energy and money to put yourself out there as a contender for an unpaid, often thankless job.
And although we believe certain candidates deserve your vote more than others based on their experience, their positions on issues and their approach to the role, all of them have an obvious urge to do what they think is best for the more than 14,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. They also care about the approximately 2,200 staff members who support those youth, whether they are teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians or food service workers.
For us, it came down to those qualities listed above, as well as an understanding of the role of a school board member and a willingness to set aside partisan ideology in this nonpartisan position. Also, since this is the first time three LCSD1 board members will be chosen by residence area, we were looking for someone who could represent their area well, while also expressing a willingness to vote in the best interests of the entire district.
In some cases, it was very difficult to pick just one candidate in a category. In the end, we came up with a slate of four people who we believe would be the most qualified to serve on the seven-member board.
Area 1
Although area borders don’t exactly line up with school district triad boundaries due to precinct location and shape, Area 1 roughly lines up with the South triad.
Right off the bat, we had a tough choice between three obviously passionate candidates. For us, it came down to the two candidates who have sweat equity invested in the change to the new way of electing three of the board members – Shelly Downham and Joe Ramirez.
Both were heavily involved in advocating for the switch. Ms. Downham started a Change.org petition and then worked with current Trustee Tim Bolin on the initial subcommittees that recommended the change, and Mr. Ramirez testified repeatedly to the importance of the South triad having a voice on the board.
We have a strong sense that either one would be a strong advocate for that section of the district, while also listening to the needs of the entire district and doing what’s best for everyone. Ultimately, however, we chose to back Joe Ramirez.
A lifelong south Cheyenne resident and community organizer, Mr. Ramirez’s children attended schools in the South triad, and he is well respected, not just by the Hispanic community, but by those who know him for his passion and determination. Although he ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature two years ago, he didn’t let that deter him from trying to find a way to give back to the community that has given so much to him.
During this year’s campaign, Mr. Ramirez has been working hard to get to know not just those people in his neighborhood, but residents of the southeast section of the district who also are in the South triad. He also has been visiting all of the triad’s schools, talking to administrators and staff about what they need in an advocate on the board.
Mr. Ramirez also is very self-aware. He knows that he has been perceived as too fiery in the past, and he said he realizes now that being pleasant and positive gets a lot more accomplished.
On the issues, he supports additional state funding to replace old buildings; to increase salaries for teachers, custodians and other support staff; and to address a shortage of teachers, librarians and other employees at the school level. He believes teachers should have the freedom to teach the curriculum the best way students will retain it, we shouldn’t shy away from teaching the fact that racial discrimination is part of our nation’s history, and we should never ban books based on their content.
Ms. Downham shares many of the same thoughts, including being “baffled” that national issues and agendas would be brought into the local school board meetings, diverting attention from other, more important concerns. A parent herself, she also articulated how important it is for parents to engage directly with teachers, school librarians, administrators, etc. about issues of related to their children’s education, not just complain to school board members.
Which brings us to the third Area 1 candidate, Susan Edgerton. A grandmother of 12, she is clearly passionate about the quality of the education in the district. What concerned us, however, is her positions on several key issues, including teaching racial discrimination as having been part of our history (“I don’t like it,” and “We have so much great history out there” were among her comments) and school funding (she wants more money for South triad facilities, but thinks money might be wasted in other areas).
Most troubling was when one member of the Editorial Board asked her a question about her prior comments related to transgender children, Ms. Edgerton asked us to turn off the video recording. We were concerned enough by what we heard on camera after that request; we can only imagine what she might have said with the camera off.
For the record, although we disagree with the Laramie County Republican Party endorsing a slate of candidates for a nonpartisan board, we didn’t automatically dismiss those four candidates. However, it’s very clear to us that among the 14 people in contention this year, Ms. Edgerton is the one most likely to tow the party line.
Area 2
Which brings us to Area 2, which covers the same general area as LCSD1’s East triad. This race features two first-time candidates, Brooke Humphrey and Maurina Venturelli, and one incumbent, Rich Wiederspahn, who gets our support.
Any of the three would do a satisfactory job, and we have no doubt after spending time with them that both Ms. Humphrey and Ms. Venturelli are passionate advocates for children. Both believe the state needs to fulfill its constitutional duty to fund K-12 schools adequately, and both feel that’s not being done currently.
Both believe too much time is being wasted in local school board meetings debating national issues like critical race theory, which isn’t being taught in LCSD1 (and shouldn’t be). Both think the district’s current opt-out system related to checking out books from school libraries works well, but Ms. Humphrey said if there are books with extreme sexual content, they should be moved to opt-in access. Ms. Venturelli feels passionately about the need to penalize hate speech.
As good as both candidates are, though, they both, admittedly, have much to learn about some of the key issues related to K-12 school governance. That’s why we support a second four-year term for Mr. Wiederspahn.
Not only is he a strong supporter of the district’s new strategic plan, his priorities have consistently been student readiness, a safe educational environment and developing community partnerships.
A former special education teacher, LCSD1 director of personnel and principal of Cheyenne’s Dildine Elementary, Mr. Wiederspahn has more than 30 years of experience in public schools. At this point, that’s too valuable to dismiss.
He’s also not afraid to voice his disagreement with fellow board members, when necessary, but in a respectful manner. Whether it’s debating mask mandates, CRT or the political leanings of the Wyoming School Boards Association, he thinks the board has been too “distracted by conspiracy theories,” and politics needs to stay out of the board room. We couldn’t agree more.
Area 3
The third area covers roughly the Central triad, and there’s no one better suited to represent this part of the district than Todd Reynolds.
Not only did he attend Central triad schools himself, he has children in that area’s schools, and his first teaching job out of college was at Central High School. Now, he is teaching the next generation of English teachers as a professor at the University of Wyoming, all the while staying closely connected to the actions of the LCSD1 Board of Trustees. (Our interview with him made us aware of the board’s imminent changes to the way it revises policies.)
Because of his experience as a teacher, Mr. Reynolds said his top budget priority would be putting money in the classroom, both through teacher salaries and the resources they need to do their jobs well. To achieve that objective, he is a strong advocate for the Legislature meeting its obligation to fund K-12 education equally across the state.
He also is a strong advocate for early childhood education, with the background and experience to know that each student learns differently, and what works for one won’t work for all. That’s why teachers must be given the freedom within the curriculum to adapt it to fit the needs of each student.
Our only concern about Mr. Reynolds, if you can even call it that, is that he can be a bit too wonky and non-confrontational at times. He is aware of this, though, and apologized during out time together for his longer, more detailed answers to our questions. He also prefers to communicate by email because it allows for a more calm, less reactionary conversation. We agree with the need for increased respect and civility, but we also know there are times when face-to-face conversations are best.
Two other first-time candidates, Tara Russell and Melissa Theriault, also had some impressive answers to our questions. In Ms. Russell’s case, that included creating more opportunities for the public to interact with trustees outside of board meetings, teaching racial discrimination as part of history in an unbiased way and removing politics from the nonpartisan school board. A substitute teacher in the district with two children attending classes here, she supports increased funding to all district staff, not just teachers.
As a case manager for people with disabilities and an attorney who often represents parents, as well as a mother of four, Ms. Theriault is a strong advocate for children. She also said she believes that “real liberty is for parents to decide what their kids should be reading.”
Which leaves Christy Klaassen, the only other incumbent board member seeking re-election. A mother of three, she is a strong advocate for early childhood literacy, and worked to direct more funds to reading intervention programs in the district. She also was involved in the creation of the current opt-out form for parents seeking to prevent their children from checking out certain library books.
Ms. Klaassen also verbalizes the correct perspective that board members are there to address policy, not to get involved in interpersonal issues related to staff. At the same time, though, she has a history of switching her position on issues based on which parents are the loudest or have her ear at any given time (the main example being the wearing of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic).
We need school board members who are going to do what’s right, even when it’s not popular. That’s why we think Mr. Reynolds is the best choice in Area 3.
At-large seat
The fourth open seat is the only one every voter in LCSD1 gets a say in this year.
None of the four candidates are incumbents, but Hank Bailey spent 10 years on the board previously. For that reason alone, we can’t recommend him, since we believe in term limits and offering many people a chance to offer their ideas. Besides, when asked why he was looking to get back on the board, he said because some people asked him to do so.
Other concerns about Mr. Bailey include his worry that CRT is coming into the district, his preference for an opt-in system for checking out library materials and his opinion that systemic racism doesn’t exist.
Meg Varhalmi, a parent of two in the district, has a better perspective on a variety of issues. What she lacks at this point is depth of knowledge. She is one of the few who mentioned a need to support art and music programs, rather than just sports, and she is a strong advocate for crossing guards at every school.
Which leaves two highly qualified candidates, Rene Hinkle and Jenefer Pasqua. Ms. Hinkle’s children were the third generation to be raised in Cheyenne, and she has a strong investment in local schools. She said she thinks the board has gotten away from its primary role of overseeing the education of kids and has been too focused lately on national social issues.
She has a good understanding that the only district employee the board oversees is the superintendent, and she would like to see regular town hall meetings held with two board members and the superintendent in attendance.
Ms. Hinkle’s budget priorities are student achievement, special education, teacher salaries and overcrowded classrooms, and she believes parents need to be more involved in curriculum selection. She also supports the current opt-out policy related to checking out books, and she said it’s not appropriate for a small group of parents to tell everyone else what they can and can’t read.
As good as all of that is, though, we ultimately decided to support Jenefer Pasqua for this seat. Ms. Pasqua is a special education teacher in Burns after spending 16 years in LCSD1, and she is right that educators and students should have more of a voice in setting district policy. With regard to the latter group, she supports having students serve on the board as nonvoting members.
She is a strong advocate for properly funding K-12 schools, and said that, if elected, she would encourage lawmakers to stop kicking the can down the road. A supporter of student-centered activities – including speech and debate, art and theater – she doesn’t value one level of teacher over another, but believes the district’s budget reflects its priorities, and may need to be adjusted.
Ms. Pasqua said she is tired of the “fake outrage” that has been shown at local board meetings over non-issues like CRT, and is somewhat concerned about the changes to board policies that may end the use of the Policy Advisory Committee.
Again, there is much to like about both Ms. Hinkle and Ms. Pasqua, and voters really couldn’t go wrong supporting either one. Because she’s a teacher with years of recent experience in LCSD1, however, Ms. Pasqua has the slight edge for us.
As we said at the beginning, we are impressed with this slate of candidates and can’t say enough how much we appreciate their willingness to give of themselves in this way. We also appreciate each one for taking time from their busy schedules to visit with us in person.
For more information about these and other candidates on the general election ballot, visit www.wyomingnews.com/news/elections, and be sure to read their answers to our questionnaire while you’re there. You also can watch our interviews with the LCSD1 candidates on our YouTube page at https://tinyurl.com/lcsd1-interviews-2022.
Lastly, our thanks to you, the voter, for taking the time to learn more about the candidates before casting your vote. We appreciate it, and we know the candidates do, as well.
David Adler: Muller v. Oregon: Protection for women in the workplace
The U.S. Supreme Court’s long, tortured road to recognizing women’s constitutional rights in the late 20th century was preceded by victories based not on the principle of their equality but on the perception of their inferiority. The Court had laid the groundwork in Bradwell v. Illinois (1873), by declaring women weak and therefore unfit for the practice of law. Their place, said the High Tribunal, was in the home. They required protection from the ugly occupations of civil life.
In 1908, the Court, in Muller v. Oregon, rendered a historic decision that upheld the state’s law that prohibited women from working in laundries and factories for more than ten hours a day. The Court’s decision transformed the law for American workers by permitting states to impose basic labor standards in the marketplace. It was a pathbreaking decision that poured the foundation for New Deal laws that would win victory in the Supreme Court for federal laws governing maximum working hours and minimum wages and other measures that had been long-term goals of reformers who sought to curtail industrial abuse.
Curt Mueller was the owner of a Portland, Oregon laundry. He had been convicted for violating the state’s maximum working hour law when he kept a female employee at work beyond the 10-hour limit. Muller challenged the constitutionality of the law on grounds that it violated his freedom of contract under the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment. He was convinced of the merits of his position since the Court, in 1905, in Lochner v. New York, had declared unconstitutional a law that barred bakery employees from working more than 60 hours per week.
Louis Brandeis, one of the nation’s eminent attorneys, and destined for a seat on the Supreme Court, represented Oregon. He argued to the Court that Lochner permitted regulation of the workplace in those circumstances where a genuine health interest was at stake. Brandeis told the Court that employment in a laundry raised real concerns about the health and welfare of its employees. Brandeis presented overwhelming “facts” in a long brief — the famous “Brandeis Brief” — about the relationship between long hours, worker health and the public welfare. He argued that “overwork” is “more disastrous to the health of women than of men and entails upon them more lasting injury.” In addition, “the deterioration is handed down to succeeding generations” and the “overwork of future mothers thus directly attacks the welfare of the nation.”
The Court, in an opinion written by Justice David Brewer, unanimously upheld the Oregon law. The Court, for the first time in its history, took “judicial notice” of the sociological “facts” presented in the Brandeis Brief. The Court was fairly mesmerized by Brandeis’s presentation. Its embrace of the emerging school of sociological jurisprudence — consideration by courts of social and economic data — charted a new method for attorneys to write briefs and present their cases to the Court. From that point forward, attorneys’ briefs routinely provided data from the life of America, beyond the pertinent facts integral to the legal issues. Justice Brewer wrote: “The physical well-being of woman becomes an object of public interest and care in order to preserve the strength and vigor of the race.”
In Muller, the Court for the first-time treated women as a separate class, and not under the cover of their husbands, as the lingering doctrine of coverture had provided. This was progress, of course, for it gave women standing before the law, but “female exceptionalism,” that is, “single sex” protections would prove to be a two-edged sword. After all, separate considerations of and for women, advanced the premise of “female difference.”
The premise of “female difference,” or sex or gender as a legitimate classification –- on the basis of sex — served as a rationale for many discriminatory laws in various fields for the next several decades, well into the 1950s and 1960s. Feminist critics could say that the Muller decision, and thus the Brandeis Brief, laid a path for gender bias in protective legislation. The principle of gender equality, they could say, was harmed by separate treatment of women.
Yet, Brandeis employed a strategy for victory — victory for his client, the state of Oregon, and the long-term goal of improving the lives of all industrial workers through laws that would limit hours, improve factory conditions, raise wages and advance occupational safety. Brandeis’s supporters agreed that he could not win his case through a frontal assault on the freedom of contract doctrine, for the Court in Lochner, just three years before Mueller, had given it a full head of steam. If Brandeis, however, could win from the Court a ruling that upheld state authority to impose basic labor standards, would that not be significant enough to open the door for more opportunities to work on behalf of labor? Don’t we often say that half a loaf is better than none? Brandeis thought so.
Brandeis could scarcely imagine a nation in which women, and a few good men, could take up the cudgels on behalf of full-blown gender equality. Indeed, how many could, even during the heyday of the Warren Court, when the Justices were rendering decisions that struck down racial barriers, but not gender barriers?
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
