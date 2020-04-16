CODY (WNE) — It’s a story that’s about as Wyoming as it gets; all Jimmy Basso wanted was a can of chewing tobacco.
So he and a companion took his brown horse Rooster for an evening ride.
They moseyed down from his residence on the Belfry Highway to the Maverick gas station on Big Horn Avenue. The automatic doors of the store parted like the Red Sea and they rode on in.
“It was not a terrible thing,” Basso said.
According to the Cody Police blotter from March 22, two people were seen on the store’s surveillance camera entering via horseback.
But Basso said he and his friend left almost as soon as they came – possibly getting cold hooves – even before trying to purchase a can of Copenhagen at 1:15 a.m.
Basso, 39, did receive a property destruction ticket from the incident, as the horse’s hooves allegedly scratched the floor at the gas station.
The gas station does allow service animals inside, but even the cattle rancher Basso admitted it would be a stretch to make this claim regarding his quarter horse.
“Yeah, not really,” he said.
Basso will have his court date May 11 in circuit court before Judge Bruce Waters.
