CHEYENNE (WNE) – A seven-man, five-woman Laramie County jury found a Cheyenne man guilty Thursday of second-degree murder for fatally shooting another man after an argument over a marijuana pipe.
Charles “Charlie” Richmond, 78, was convicted of shooting John Paul “J.P.” Birgenheier three times with a shotgun after a Dec. 5, 2018, argument outside a home on Belaire Avenue.
Richmond was originally charged with first-degree murder.
During witness testimony, Laramie County assistant district attorneys had tried to prove to the jury that Richmond had time to think and plan the murder after the two men had argued, while defense attorneys said Richmond shot Birgenheier in self-defense.
Wyoming statute defines second-degree murder as a killing that is committed “purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation.”
Jury deliberations began shortly after 11 a.m. Jurors took more than five hours to reach a verdict.
Richmond was remanded to the custody of Laramie County deputies pending a sentencing hearing.
According to trial testimony, the two men were living on the same property. Richmond was renting a basement room in the house, while Birgenheier was living in a camper on the property.
Jurors on Wednesday viewed a video recording of Richmond’s interview with Cheyenne Police Department Detective Jim Harper. In the interview, Richmond painted Birgenheier as the initial aggressor, saying he came to his room and knocked him down to the floor as the argument ensued.
Richmond said after Birgenheier left the room, he went upstairs from the basement and told Birgenheier to leave the property because he didn’t pay rent. Richmond said he later shot Birgenheier only after he began to charge toward him.
