RIVERTON (WNE) — A survey by U.S. Drug Test Centers physician and CEO Jonathan Baktari indicates that young people in Wyoming use less marijuana – but drink more alcohol – than people ages 25 and younger in most other states.
In the 12-17 year age group in Wyoming, the survey states, 5.76 percent have used marijuana in the past month. The leader for that age group was Vermont, with 10.75 percent having used the drug in the past month.
The survey said 16.5 percent of 18- to 25-year-olds in Wyoming recorded marijuana use in the past month, which is also among the national lows per state.
The survey reports that alcohol consumption has fallen slightly across all age groups since 2008. “Young people are consuming less alcohol today than they were a decade ago,” Baktari writes. People from ages 12-20 in Wyoming reported a 21.6 percent use rate for the past month, which is within the top third for the nation. Massachusetts led at 32 percent.
Utah had the lowest alcohol consumption percentage in the age group, at 12.11 percent.
The report acknowledges a nationwide decline in overall tobacco use, especially among teens and young adults. Conversely, it notes a rise among many states in vaping and non-cigarette tobacco use.
Here Wyoming was a tobacco use frontrunner: 9.3 percent of 18- to 25-year-olds surveyed reported using non-cigarette tobacco products in the past month, compared to the highest use in West Virginia, with 10.3 percent, and the lowest use reported in Hawaii, at 2.19 percent.
