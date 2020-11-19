A recent order from the state Supreme Court has suspended jury trials, but due to judicious use of video and telephonic hearings throughout the pandemic and a trial calendar that promotes fewer trials during the holiday season, local judges aren't expecting a significant impact to the courts through early January.
Chief Justice Michael Davis entered the order on Nov. 13 in response to the practical difficulties presented by the pandemic.
Citing COVID-19 statistics reported by The New York Times that said cases in Wyoming had increased by 112% in the preceding 14 days, the order stated that such increases “have resulted in full or partial shutdown of several courts, public defenders offices and county attorney offices.”
The order issued last week also points out that hospitals are reaching maximum capacity.
“It is difficult or impossible to get jurors,” the order said.
District Judge Thomas Rumpke of the 6th Judicial District pointed out that the order was a “should, not a shall” order, meaning that lower courts still have some discretion about whether to hold jury trials in person.
“If you can think of it as a balancing scale, us balancing the rights of people to have a speedy jury trial in their criminal cases and balancing that with the safety of the public, safety of the public is getting harder and harder for us to be able to protect them while they’re here," he said.
“So shorter jury trials, a day or two, may still remain a possibility, but longer ones with this type of infection rate, seems to be an impossibility because we’ll lose a core personnel to the trial," Rumpke said. "If we’re there two weeks, someone will be exposed and quarantined and have to leave.”
Rumpke said that the courts in Campbell County have authority to hold shorter trials because of a plan that was approved by public health officials, but he doesn’t see it being used with the rate of infection as high as it is.
The Circuit Court tried to impanel a jury recently and had difficulty because so many of the potential jurors were either quarantined or currently positive or experiencing symptoms of COVID, Rumpke said.
District Judge John R. Perry said that because of the way the three judges in the 6th Judicial District schedule their trials, this particular order isn’t going to cause significant disruptions in the short term. They make efficient use of video and telephonic conferences and have maintained an “aggressive” schedule, Perry said.
“One of the other things that we have always done is that we’ve anticipated the holiday seasons in structuring our jury trials,” Perry said. “This happening at this point in time, is it going to cause a major kink in what we’re doing? The answer is no, because we’ve planned for years and years that there will be a problem during the holiday season of getting everybody in the right place at the right time."
The judges will reassess after Jan. 4, but Perry said that with the exception of the criminal jury trial docket, the district is pretty current.
The Wyoming Supreme Court’s order stipulated it would review the suspension of jury trials no later than Jan. 15.
