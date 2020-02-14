RIVERTON (WNE) — A bill to allow tribal identification cards to be used for voter registration was approved unanimously on first reading Wednesday in the Wyoming House of Representatives.
State Rep. Andrea Clifford, D-Ethete, introduced the legislation Wednesday morning, with an amendment that would make House Bill 26 effective immediately – as opposed to on July 1, 2020.
“We’re getting into the voter registration season with voter registration drives,” she explained on the House floor.
“Plus,” she continued, “candidates file for office in May, and people will be looking to get registered to vote, because it’s a presidential election year.”
If the bill passes, voters will be able to show either a Wyoming driver’s license number or a tribal identification card in order to register to vote.
The tribal ID must contain a valid Wyoming driver’s license number – if the applicant has a driver’s license – and the last four digits of the applicant’s Social Security number, according to the House bill.
“This bill … provides clear expectations to the tribes, counties and state regarding tribal identification.” Clifford said Wednesday.
The House will vote on the bill two more times before sending it to the Senate for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.