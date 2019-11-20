JACKSON (WNE) — State lawmakers have rejected — at least for now — a bill to allow Wyoming counties to charge a fee on vacant homes.
The bill is the creation of Rep. Mike Yin, a Democrat from Jackson. He argues it would give Teton County the means to address the impact on the community of vacant homes, which intensify the valley’s housing shortage and drive property tax increases, pushing out residents who can’t keep pace with the ever-escalating cost of living.
But during a meeting in Cheyenne, members of the joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee declined Monday to adopt the bill, citing concerns over enforcement, private property rights and unintended consequences. Just three of the 14 lawmakers voted to move the bill forward.
“I think there are some unanswered practical questions,” said Sen. Charles Scott, a Natrona County Republican. “This bill would require quite a bit of work before we can take it forward.”
It would impose a flat fee, based on square footage, on houses left empty for longer than six months a year. Second-home owners could avoid the fee by renting out their homes while they’re away, though some have noted it could be difficult to rent such a home to anyone who needs housing year-round.
Nearly all of the revenue generated would go toward the recently resurrected Wyoming Property Tax Refund Program, which Yin said “becomes a struggle to keep funded, or fund at all, in any given budget session.” The other 5% would go toward administration and enforcement.
