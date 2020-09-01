The deaths of four more Wyoming residents have been attributed to the coronavirus, raising the state’s total death toll from the illness to 41.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday that residents of Washakie, Lincoln, Fremont and Park counties died as a result of the illness between June and August. Three of the victims were being treated in out-of-state hospitals.
An older Lincoln County man died in late June after being hospitalized in another state for treatment of the illness.
An older Washakie County man died in July. He was exposed to the virus during an outbreak at a Washakie County nursing home, the department said.
An older Park County woman died in July in an out-of-state hospital where she was being treated for the illness. The department said the woman was exposed to the virus in an out-of-state long-term care facility where she was receiving care.
The fourth victim was an older Fremont County woman who died in late August after being treated at an out-of-state hospital.
“It is not unexpected to experience delays in reporting deaths among Wyoming esidents that occur in other locations,” the Health Department said in its news release
The announcement came as the department’s numbers showed a slight decline in the number of active cases in the state, which dropped by five from Monday.
The department said 24 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported around the state Tuesday, along with 25 recoveries.
The numbers left the state with 619 people still sick with coronavirus.
Carbon County had 130 cases; Fremont had 75; Laramie had 67; Albany had 53; Campbell and Park had 41; Goshen had 36; Natrona and Sheridan had 35; Teton had 33; Sweetwater and Uinta had 13; Lincoln and Washakie had 11; Converse had nine; Big Horn had five; Weston had four; Crook had three; Hot Springs had two, and Platte and Sublette had one.
Johnson and Niobrara counties had no active cases.
The active cases were divided among 525 people with confirmed cases and 94 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases went up by 18 on Tuesday with new cases being reported in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan and Uinta counties. Laramie County saw the largest increase with four new cases.
The increase brings to 3,282 the number of confirmed cases seen since the pandemic began in mid-March.
The number of probable cases seen since mid-March increased by six Tuesday to total 584. A probable case is one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The Department of Health said of the 3,866 people infected with either confirmed or probable cases since mid-March, 3,206 have recovered, an increase of 25 from Monday. The recoveries were seen among 2,716 people with confirmed cases and 490 with probable cases.
