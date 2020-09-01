Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1

Albany: 53

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 41

Carbon: 130

Converse: 9

Crook: 3

Fremont: 75

Goshen: 36

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 0

Laramie: 67

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 35

Niobrara: 0

Park: 41

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 35

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 13

Teton: 33

Uinta: 13

Washakie: 11

Weston: 4

Total: 619

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1

Albany: 123

Big Horn: 40

Campbell: 169

Carbon: 165

Converse: 31

Crook: 14

Fremont: 536

Goshen: 51

Hot Springs: 25

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 426

Lincoln: 86

Natrona: 248

Niobrara: 1

Park: 154

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 104

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 284

Teton: 396

Uinta: 249

Washakie: 100

Weston: 13

Total 3,282

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1

Albany: 18

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 27

Carbon: 26

Converse: 13

Crook: 0

Fremont: 69

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 146

Lincoln: 28

Natrona: 45

Niobrara: 2

Park: 13

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 46

Sublette: 9

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 34

Uinta: 52

Washakie: 8

Weston: 6

Total: 584

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1

Albany: 88

Big Horn: 38

Campbell: 154

Carbon: 59

Converse: 35

Crook: 11

Fremont: 516

Goshen: 24

Hot Springs: 27

Johnson: 26

Laramie: 501

Lincoln: 102

Natrona: 257

Niobrara: 3

Park: 125

Platte 5

Sheridan: 114

Sublette: 46

Sweetwater: 287

Teton: 396

Uinta: 286

Washakie: 91

Weston: 15

Total: 3,206

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.