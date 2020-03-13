PINEDALE (WNE) — A husband and wife charged with theft felonies after both were fired from Boulder Lake Lodge on Aug. 8, 2018, were arrested in Maryland, and brought to Pinedale to appear in Sublette County Circuit Court on Wednesday, March 11.
Thomas W. Hickman and Katherine A. Entsminger Hickman, most recently employed at the Millhaven Horse Farm in Derwood, Maryland, were arrested there on Monday, Feb. 24, after Sublette County detectives tracked them there and asked Montgomery County law enforcement to pick them up.
County Attorney Mike Crosson filed amended charges and took part in the hearing.
Rather than both being charged for stealing the horses, only Entsminger is now charged with misusing Boulder Lake Lodge funds to purchase three horses at Billings, Montana, that she then registered in her name, according to court records.
Each of the felony charges they face carries maximum penalties of up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Hickman now faces two felony charges instead of four – one alleging felony theft on Aug. 8, 2018, of saddles, tack, riding equipment, household goods, electronics and other items with a total value of more than $1,000 from Boulder Lake Lodge, according to court records.
The second felony charge alleges that he conspired to commit felony theft with another person, Entsminger, and took a significant step toward achieving it, records show.
Judge Curt Haws explained that Entsminger, or Hickman, is also charged with the alleged Aug. 8, 2018, felony theft from Boulder Lake Lodge. She still faces four felony charges but the livestock-rustling allegations are removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.