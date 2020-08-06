NEWCASTLE (WNE) — On Aug. 3, firefighters responded to a fire near the Wyoming-South Dakota state line.
The cause of the fire, according to Weston County fire warden Daniel Tysdal, was an illegal abandoned campfire on federal land, the 18th human-caused fire in the county. The Newcastle Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources responded to the fire.
“These types of careless acts could cause catastrophic damage and be extremely expensive to suppress. The public needs to be particularly careful with any outdoor activity that could cause a fire and remember to be aware of and abide by all fire restrictions in place and realize these restrictions could vary between land management agencies,” Tysdal said.
According to Tysdal, by Aug. 3, Weston County has seen nearly the 10-year average for the number of both natural and human-caused wildland fire calls.
“The month of August we could expect to generally see more fires simply due to the late season drying and hot temperatures. So, August could be another long month and will likely put us well over an average year,” Tysdal said. “On a positive note though, the number of acres burned are relatively low for both natural-caused and human –caused, given the number of fires we’ve responded to — 167 acres for natural caused and 43.35 for human caused.”
