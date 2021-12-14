The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 13 on Tuesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 103 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 53 new probable cases.
Also on Tuesday, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 113, leaving the state with 1,035 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 238; Natrona County had 124; Uinta County had 114; Campbell had 78; Fremont had 75; Carbon had 73; Sweetwater had 55; Park had 53; Teton had 35; Weston had 27; Goshen and Sheridan had 24; Albany had 22; Sublette had 18; Lincoln and Platte had 15; Johnson had 11; Converse had seven; Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie had six; Crook had five, and Niobrara had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,233 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 110,696 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals remained the same Tuesday from Monday at 108.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of coronavirus patients, 42, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.